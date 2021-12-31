Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Only two of Monday’s matches still on after seven postponements

By Danny Law
December 31, 2021, 8:20 pm Updated: January 2, 2022, 10:36 am
Only two games on Monday's Highland League card are still on.
Only two games on Monday's Highland League card are still on.

Seven of the Breedon Highland League fixtures due to take place on Monday have now been postponed.

Keith v Huntly and Deveronvale v Inverurie Locos are the latest games to fall due to Covid-19.

Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics, Nairn County v Formartine United and Rothes v Brora Rangers were all called off on Hogmanay due to “increased incidence of Covid-19”.

The matches between Brora and Fort William, Buckie Thistle and Rothes, and Lossiemouth against Strathspey were postponed on Thursday due to Covid-19 issues at Fort, Buckie and Lossie.

The Highland League had rearranged the Rothes v Brora Rangers fixture, postponed on December 11, for Monday but that game has now also been called off.

That leaves only two Highland League games due to take place on Monday, including a top of the table clash between title challengers Brechin City and leaders Fraserburgh at Glebe Park.

The other fixture still on as things stand is Turriff v Wick.

WATCH: Episode 23 of Highland League Weekly – Formartine v Brora thriller, plus Dave Edwards on his Rothes roots

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal