Highland League: Only two of Monday’s matches still on after seven postponements

An error occurred. Please try again.

Seven of the Breedon Highland League fixtures due to take place on Monday have now been postponed.

Keith v Huntly and Deveronvale v Inverurie Locos are the latest games to fall due to Covid-19.

Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics, Nairn County v Formartine United and Rothes v Brora Rangers were all called off on Hogmanay due to “increased incidence of Covid-19”.

The matches between Brora and Fort William, Buckie Thistle and Rothes, and Lossiemouth against Strathspey were postponed on Thursday due to Covid-19 issues at Fort, Buckie and Lossie.

The Highland League had rearranged the Rothes v Brora Rangers fixture, postponed on December 11, for Monday but that game has now also been called off.

That leaves only two Highland League games due to take place on Monday, including a top of the table clash between title challengers Brechin City and leaders Fraserburgh at Glebe Park.

The other fixture still on as things stand is Turriff v Wick.