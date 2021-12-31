Highland League: Three additional fixtures postponed due to Covid-19

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three Breedon Highland League fixtures due to take place on Monday have been postponed.

Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics, Nairn County v Formartine United and Rothes v Brora Rangers have all been called off due to “increased incidence of Covid-19”.

The matches between Brora and Fort William, Buckie Thistle and Rothes, and Lossiemouth against Strathspey were postponed on Thursday due to Covid-19 issues at Fort, Buckie and Lossie.

The Highland League had rearranged the Rothes v Brora Rangers fixture, postponed on December 11, for Monday but that game has now been called off.

That leaves only four Highland League games due to take place on Monday, including a top of the table clash between title challengers Brechin City and leaders Fraserburgh at Glebe Park.

The other fixtures still on as it stands are Deveronvale v Inverurie Locos, Keith v Huntly and Turriff v Wick.