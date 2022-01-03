Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League

Jordan Thompson becomes Fort William’s latest signing

By Callum Law
January 3, 2022
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar has made Jordan Thompson his latest signing
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar has made Jordan Thompson his latest signing

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar has bolstered his squad with the signing of defender Jordan Thompson.

The right-back has previously played for New Street FC and the FEFA Academy and is the latest new face to arrive at Claggan Park.

Since taking charge of the Lochaber outfit new boss Iftikhar has already recruited Taylor Kelly, Adam Morris, Yves Zamma, Josh Niblock and Sean Munchenje.

Fort are revamping the squad as they look to climb the Breedon Highland League table in the second half of the campaign.

Currently they are eight points adrift at the bottom having picked up one point from 16 games.

