Jordan Thompson becomes Fort William’s latest signing

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar has bolstered his squad with the signing of defender Jordan Thompson.

The right-back has previously played for New Street FC and the FEFA Academy and is the latest new face to arrive at Claggan Park.

Since taking charge of the Lochaber outfit new boss Iftikhar has already recruited Taylor Kelly, Adam Morris, Yves Zamma, Josh Niblock and Sean Munchenje.

Jordan Thompson

Right-Back Another signing under Iftikhar. Formerly in the FEFA Academy and played with another new signing Adam Morris at New Street FC. If you would like to sponsor Jordan then please message us on social media or email fortwilliamfc@highlandleague.com pic.twitter.com/NFkMhm7xjR — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) January 3, 2022

Fort are revamping the squad as they look to climb the Breedon Highland League table in the second half of the campaign.

Currently they are eight points adrift at the bottom having picked up one point from 16 games.