Fort William v Nairn County and Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers postponed By Callum Law January 4, 2022, 12:31 pm Fort William v Nairn County as well as Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers have been postponed in the Highland League This weekend's Breedon Highland League matches between Fort William and Nairn County and Forres Mechanics and Brora Rangers have been postponed. The fixtures scheduled for Saturday have been called because of Covid-19 cases within clubs. Coronavirus has had a major impact on the Highland League schedule in recent weeks. Only two games on the card went ahead on Monday with only four fixtures played on December 27.