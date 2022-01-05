Wick Academy stalwart Richard Macadie pleased to be back after injury return

An error occurred. Please try again.

Richard Macadie is pleased to have returned to action with Wick Academy after six months on the sidelines.

The attacker featured as a substitute in the Scorries’ 3-2 Breedon Highland League win against Turriff United at the Haughs on Monday.

Macadie damaged his cruciate ligament during pre-season.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve been back training the last four or five weeks and easing myself back in.

“Over the last couple of weeks I’ve felt good enough to be able to contribute something, especially when we’ve been short with Covid and injuries.

“I was on the bench last week against Lossiemouth, but didn’t get on.

“Then I was on the bench against Turriff and it was good to get half an hour.”

Surgery wasn’t required

After sustaining his injury, Macadie was told he would require surgery which could have kept him out for a couple of years given the waiting times for an operation and the recovery period afterwards.

But, having sought a second opinion, Wick’s record goalscorer was told he would be able to return without surgery.

Macadie, who has netted 201 times for the Caithness outfit, added: “After I was scanned I was told the cruciate ligament was ruptured and I would need surgery.

“I went private after that because there’s a long waiting list on the NHS, and when I did that they didn’t think it was ruptured and said that it would sort itself out in time. That’s what has happened.

“I’m not 100% right yet, that will take a bit more time. But I’m trying to do what I can this season and then hopefully be fully ready for next season.

“You’ve got to build up the strength again, because my leg withered away to nothing, but I’ve been trying to strengthen it up at training.”

Scorries on the rise

Wick are one of the form sides in the Highland League, having won six of their last seven fixtures to climb to eighth in the table.

Macadie has been happy with their upturn in form and is particularly pleased for player-manager Gary Manson after they endured a difficult start to the campaign.

He said: “I felt for him at the start of the season, because he never had a squad because of players being out, and results weren’t great.

“But he’s starting to get options on bench now and it’s making a difference for us.

“Things have definitely improved from the first half of the season.”