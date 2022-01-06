Dylan Maclean’s future in safe hands at Nairn County

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean was happy to grasp the opportunity to extend his stay at Nairn County.

The 25-year-old and club record appearance maker Glenn Main have both penned new deals until the summer of 2023.

For Maclean, the decision to remain at Station Park was a simple one and he hopes to help Ronnie Sharp’s side enjoy success.

This term hasn’t gone to plan for the Wee County and although they are currently ninth in the Breedon Highland League, disruption with injuries has set them back.

Custodian Maclean said: “It was a very easy decision for me, Nairn is a great club.

“This is my seventh season and as soon as I was offered the contract I accepted it straight away.

“The club, the fans and the group of players we’ve got are great.

“This season hasn’t really been our best and I think we’ve got the potential to do better.

“We haven’t won many games at home, we’ve only beaten Rothes at home in the league and Strathspey in Scottish Cup.

“But injuries and Covid haven’t helped us either, but I think we can improve.

“If we keep the squad together I think we’d like to try to push for the top five or six.

“On our day I believe we can beat anyone and we’ve shown that before.

“I’d also like us to get to a cup final and try to win something and you also want to have a good run in the Scottish Cup if you can.

“It was disappointing this season to draw Banks o’ Dee away from home as they are a very good outfit and beat us.”

Freak injury sidelined stopper

Maclean is among those to have spent time on the sidelines this season.

A freak hand injury sustained in pre-season ruled him out the start of the campaign.

He explained: “We were training and I went down to scoop the ball up and the pace on the ball pushed my hand back against my knee.

“Then it became swollen and there was like a golf ball on the top of my hand.

“It was a weird injury and I missed two months with it and missed all the pre-season games.

“I was still going to training, but I couldn’t do goalkeeper stuff, it was a weird injury to have and a bit of a nightmare.

“I didn’t go to hospital and even now there’s a slight lump.

“After a few weeks I decided to give it a go, but any force into the palm of my hand and my hand would go numb.

“So that put me out for a bit longer and when I was diving I could feel myself pulling away from shots to protect my hand.

“But I let heal properly and thankfully I’m back now.

“It was the training session before our first pre-season friendly and I was gutted about it.”