Three Highland League games scheduled for Saturday postponed

Three Breedon Highland League games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

Huntly v Deveronvale at Christie Park and Rothes v Inverurie Locos at Mackessack Park have been called off because of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle v Turriff United was postponed with Seafield Park snowbound and frozen.

As a result, the league match between Turriff and Inverurie Locos, originally postponed on December 18, has been rescheduled for this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Delighted to confirm that the 'El Claasico' Old Farm derby has been rearranged for this Saturday at The Haughs. Kick off for this SHFL fixture is 3pm. 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/XjG16wVu5x — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) January 6, 2022

Earlier this week Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers and Fort William v Nairn County were postponed because of coronavirus cases.

That leaves Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle, Formartine United v Brechin City, Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Wick Academy v Keith as the scheduled fixtures still on.