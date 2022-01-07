Forres Mechanics swoop to sign Caley Thistle striker Shaun Morrison

An error occurred. Please try again.

Caley Thistle striker Shaun Morrison has joined Highland League side Forres Mechanics.

The youngster, who was part of Ryan Esson’s Elite under-18 squad, has been released by the Inverness club and that prompted the Can Cans to make a move to sign him.

✍️ SIGNING NEWS ✍️ Forres Mechanics are pleased to announce the signing of striker Shaun Morrison following his release from Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. Welcome to Mosset Park Shaun 🟤🟡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/UqpgeBUsFH — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) January 7, 2022

Forres, whose league match against Brora Rangers tomorrow has been postponed due to Covid cases in both camps, are due to return to action a week on Saturday with a trip to Lossiemouth.

The Mosset Parkers are 13th in the league table and boss Gordon Connelly, who replaced Charlie Rowley in the hot-seat in November, will be delighted to add the talented teenager to his ranks.