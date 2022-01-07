Highland League: Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle postponed due to Covid-19 issues

An error occurred. Please try again.

This weekend’s Breedon Highland League encounter between leaders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle has been postponed.

The sides were due to meet at Bellslea Park on Saturday but the match has been called off due to Covid-19 issues.

Clachnacuddin against Lossiemouth has also been called off due to Covid-19.

The postponements mean there are only three matches due to take place this weekend – Formartine United v Brechin City, Turriff United v Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy against Keith.

Fraserburgh are five points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand of second-place Inverurie Locos.