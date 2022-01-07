Highland League: Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle postponed due to Covid-19 issues

This weekend’s Breedon Highland League encounter between leaders Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle has been postponed.
The sides were due to meet at Bellslea Park on Saturday but the match has been called off due to Covid-19 issues.
💥⚽️ANNOUNCEMENT⚽️💥
💥⚽️MATCH POSTPONED⚽️💥
Sat 8th Jan
Fraserburgh v Buckie Thistle
Bellslea Park
Match postponed due to Covid-19 issues.@BuckieThistle @ScottishHFL @AberdeenReferee @PandJSport @ee_sport
— Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) January 7, 2022
Clachnacuddin against Lossiemouth has also been called off due to Covid-19.
The postponements mean there are only three matches due to take place this weekend – Formartine United v Brechin City, Turriff United v Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy against Keith.
Fraserburgh are five points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand of second-place Inverurie Locos.
