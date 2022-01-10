Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wick 3-2 Keith: David Allan hat-trick helps Scorries to fifth win on the spin

Reporter
January 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson
Wick boss Gary Manson praised hat-trick hero David Allan.

David Allan netted a hat-trick as Wick came from behind to defeat a depleted Keith 3-2 at Harmsworth Park.

The Maroons had no fewer that ten players missing, having to draft in two trialists to assist.

They made Wick battle for the win, producing a rousing second half display to edge ahead for the second game on the trot, only to lose out to a winning goal eight minutes from the end.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said “It was a game of two halves. In the first half we were good and created chances.

“Our second half performance was poor and it was slightly worrying when Keith went in front, they created chances as well.

“We have come from behind in numerous games, and the boys kept at it.

“It was a good hat-trick for Davie Allan, he can be quite clinical and five wins on the trot is good in anyone’s book, though probably a draw would have been a fair result.”

The home side netted after only eighty seconds when Keith goalie Jamie Shingler blocked Allan, but he pounced to chip home the loose ball.

Keith created little in the first half, but took the game to their hosts in the second period.

It was no surprise when they levelled through Michael Selfridge on the hour mark, the captain forcing home his sixth goal of the season.

Scott Gray passed up a chance to score with a header but the visitors stunned the home support in the 66th minute when James Brownie crashed an 18-yard strike into the roof of the net for his third goal in two games.

Parity was restored within two minutes when Allan capitalised on another loose ball to level matters.

With the game looking destined for a draw, Allan fired home the winner eight minutes from time to the jubilation of the home supporters and to the utter dejection of the battling visitors.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I’m pig sick that we didn’t get anything out the game.

“Wick were the better team in the first half, but we had them on the back foot in the second half, but we missed two headers.

“The lead up to their third goal should have been a free kick for us well inside the Wick half, but then we didn’t defend properly.

“Then somehow we hit the guy on the line from about two yards in the last minute.”

