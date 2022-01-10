Wick 3-2 Keith: David Allan hat-trick helps Scorries to fifth win on the spin

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Allan netted a hat-trick as Wick came from behind to defeat a depleted Keith 3-2 at Harmsworth Park.

The Maroons had no fewer that ten players missing, having to draft in two trialists to assist.

They made Wick battle for the win, producing a rousing second half display to edge ahead for the second game on the trot, only to lose out to a winning goal eight minutes from the end.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson said “It was a game of two halves. In the first half we were good and created chances.

“Our second half performance was poor and it was slightly worrying when Keith went in front, they created chances as well.

“We have come from behind in numerous games, and the boys kept at it.

“It was a good hat-trick for Davie Allan, he can be quite clinical and five wins on the trot is good in anyone’s book, though probably a draw would have been a fair result.”

League table following today's matches. pic.twitter.com/2hnlyZNiq1 — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) January 8, 2022

The home side netted after only eighty seconds when Keith goalie Jamie Shingler blocked Allan, but he pounced to chip home the loose ball.

Keith created little in the first half, but took the game to their hosts in the second period.

It was no surprise when they levelled through Michael Selfridge on the hour mark, the captain forcing home his sixth goal of the season.

Scott Gray passed up a chance to score with a header but the visitors stunned the home support in the 66th minute when James Brownie crashed an 18-yard strike into the roof of the net for his third goal in two games.

Parity was restored within two minutes when Allan capitalised on another loose ball to level matters.

Todays teamlines are as follows pic.twitter.com/gMJFmARH5y — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) January 8, 2022

With the game looking destined for a draw, Allan fired home the winner eight minutes from time to the jubilation of the home supporters and to the utter dejection of the battling visitors.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I’m pig sick that we didn’t get anything out the game.

“Wick were the better team in the first half, but we had them on the back foot in the second half, but we missed two headers.

“The lead up to their third goal should have been a free kick for us well inside the Wick half, but then we didn’t defend properly.

“Then somehow we hit the guy on the line from about two yards in the last minute.”