Highland League: Dons recall Jack MacIver from loan spell at Huntly

By Sophie Goodwin
January 9, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: January 9, 2022, 3:59 pm
Jack MacIver, left, in action for Huntly against Brora Rangers.
Aberdeen have recalled Jack MacIver from his loan spell at Breedon Highland League side Huntly.

MacIver, 18,  joined the Black and Golds on loan in September, and scored two goals in 15 starts for the club.

He last featured for Huntly in their 3-0 win against Turriff United on 27th December.

The young midfielder will now return to the Dons to train with the first team.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “Although we are naturally disappointed in losing a player of Jack’s ability within our group, we welcome the news of having him return to Aberdeen, train with the first team and be in control of his own destiny.

“Jack has been an absolute joy to work with. He is a top young professional who has an an outstanding attitude towards his career.

“Jack has left a huge impression within the club and came to the Highland League to help learn different aspects of the game as well as helping him mature – both of which he has adapted expertly to since he arrived and his recent performances have shown that the loan move has been beneficial for all parties.

“We wish Jack the very best of luck for his future and thank him for his efforts during his period with the club. We will certainly miss him.”

