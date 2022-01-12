Buckie Thistle’s Hamish Munro on the challenges of being a club Covid officer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hamish Munro has been fulfilling a dual role for Buckie Thistle this season.

As well as playing the defender is also one of the Jags’ Covid-19 officers.

Buckie have been one of the clubs impacted by coronavirus in recent times with their last three Breedon Highland League fixtures postponed because of Covid issues.

Munro said: “We’ve had games postponed because of the weather and because of Covid and it has been frustrating.

“Every time the rules change or there’s something happening with isolation I’ve got other guys texting me asking me about this and that.

“So I have to keep on top of those things and I try to make it as easy as I can for the guys to understand and follow.

“With my background in sports science I also try to give them a gradual return to playing programme for guys that have tested positive and coming back.

“Sometimes you think after they’ve done their 10 days that’s them good to go again.

“But the reality with Covid it takes longer and the recommendation is probably 17 days from being infectious to getting back playing.

“You find that energy levels are lower than before infection and you’ve got to take time and make sure the guys understand they will get back up to speed.”

Defender has experience

Munro has also had to deal with Covid-19 protocols during his day job as a health, safety and media coordinator.

The 35-year-old added: “I work with Graeme Stewart and he knows I’m quite methodical with things and I’ve had to deal with a lot of it for work with people travelling abroad.

“We’ve had guys going through multiple countries and rules have been changing.

“It’s difficult enough keeping track of what’s happening here never mind in other countries.

“But with me doing that at work, Graeme got me involved doing it at the football club as well.

“There are a few of us though, it’s not just me, I’m just the player contact really because there’s a lot of people at the club doing a lot of work.”