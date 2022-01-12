Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Hamish Munro on the challenges of being a club Covid officer

By Callum Law
January 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 12, 2022, 1:31 pm
Hamish Munro is one of Buckie Thistle's Covid officer
Hamish Munro is one of Buckie Thistle's Covid officer

Hamish Munro has been fulfilling a dual role for Buckie Thistle this season.

As well as playing the defender is also one of the Jags’ Covid-19 officers.

Buckie have been one of the clubs impacted by coronavirus in recent times with their last three Breedon Highland League fixtures postponed because of Covid issues.

Munro said: “We’ve had games postponed because of the weather and because of Covid and it has been frustrating.

“Every time the rules change or there’s something happening with isolation I’ve got other guys texting me asking me about this and that.

“So I have to keep on top of those things and I try to make it as easy as I can for the guys to understand and follow.

“With my background in sports science I also try to give them a gradual return to playing programme for guys that have tested positive and coming back.

“Sometimes you think after they’ve done their 10 days that’s them good to go again.

“But the reality with Covid it takes longer and the recommendation is probably 17 days from being infectious to getting back playing.

“You find that energy levels are lower than before infection and you’ve got to take time and make sure the guys understand they will get back up to speed.”

Defender has experience

Munro has also had to deal with Covid-19 protocols during his day job as a health, safety and media coordinator.

The 35-year-old added: “I work with Graeme Stewart and he knows I’m quite methodical with things and I’ve had to deal with a lot of it for work with people travelling abroad.

“We’ve had guys going through multiple countries and rules have been changing.

“It’s difficult enough keeping track of what’s happening here never mind in other countries.

“But with me doing that at work, Graeme got me involved doing it at the football club as well.

“There are a few of us though, it’s not just me, I’m just the player contact really because there’s a lot of people at the club doing a lot of work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]