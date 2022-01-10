Steven MacDonald believes contract extension duo have bright future at Forres

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald believes Joe Gauld and Jack Grant have bright futures at the club after penning contract extensions.

Defender Gauld, 19, and 20-year-old midfielder Grant have penned deals to remain at Mosset Park until 2024.

MacDonald said: “Both Joe and Jack have done really well. They’re two fit young lads who are keen to get on in the game.

“They’ve both got good attitudes, they listen to what they’re told and want to do well.

“They’re the type of guys we’re looking to work with.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years we’ll be able to help them improve.

“We’re hoping to get a few more guys signed up, it’s an ongoing process.

“Since we came in, we’ve been flat out trying to sort everything out.

“It will take a bit more time, but we’re getting there.”

Platform for Morrison

Last week the Can-Cans signed former Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Shaun Morrison.

MacDonald believes the striker can thrive in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “Shaun came in after he was released by Caley Thistle to train.

“He’s really enthusiastic with a great attitude. He didn’t look out of place playing with the boys.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as well.

“He’s in the bracket as one that can still improve markedly – just because he’s been released from Caley Thistle, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of football for him.

“The problem a lot of these young boys have got is that Ross County or Caley Thistle is as high as you can get and then anything below that is viewed as a step down.

“That shouldn’t be the way it is. Highland League football can be the platform to step back up if they adjust to do it and do well.”