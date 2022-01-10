Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven MacDonald believes contract extension duo have bright future at Forres

By Callum Law
January 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Joe Gauld has signed a contract extension with Forres Mechanics
Forres Mechanics assistant manager Steven MacDonald believes Joe Gauld and Jack Grant have bright futures at the club after penning contract extensions.

Defender Gauld, 19, and 20-year-old midfielder Grant have penned deals to remain at Mosset Park until 2024.

MacDonald said: “Both Joe and Jack have done really well. They’re two fit young lads who are keen to get on in the game.

“They’ve both got good attitudes, they listen to what they’re told and want to do well.

“They’re the type of guys we’re looking to work with.

“Hopefully over the next couple of years we’ll be able to help them improve.

“We’re hoping to get a few more guys signed up, it’s an ongoing process.

“Since we came in, we’ve been flat out trying to sort everything out.

“It will take a bit more time, but we’re getting there.”

Platform for Morrison

Last week the Can-Cans signed former Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Shaun Morrison.

MacDonald believes the striker can thrive in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “Shaun came in after he was released by Caley Thistle to train.

“He’s really enthusiastic with a great attitude. He didn’t look out of place playing with the boys.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as well.

“He’s in the bracket as one that can still improve markedly – just because he’s been released from Caley Thistle, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of football for him.

“The problem a lot of these young boys have got is that Ross County or Caley Thistle is as high as you can get and then anything below that is viewed as a step down.

“That shouldn’t be the way it is. Highland League football can be the platform to step back up if they adjust to do it and do well.”

