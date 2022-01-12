Stuart Smith calls on Formartine to continue good form against title challengers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stuart Smith wants Formartine United to continue getting results against the sides above them after their victory against Brechin City.

The Pitmedden side, who are sixth in the table, have struggled at times this term against some of the sides challenging for the Breedon Highland League title.

But at the weekend they defeated the Hedgemen 1-0. This Saturday they tackle third-placed Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park before a home clash with second-placed Inverurie Locos next weekend.

Defender Smith said: “I think we’ve let ourselves down against the top teams.

“We won at Brora earlier in the season and we won against Brechin, but that’s been it really.

“Hopefully we can pick up more points and that would set us up nicely for the run in and for next season.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re not going to win the league this season, but we want to finish as high as we can.”

United held out

That Formartine managed to hold out against Brechin was also an impressive response to their previous game on December 27.

On that occasion Paul Lawson’s charges led Brora Rangers 4-2, but conceded two late goals to draw.

Smith added: “I think it shows what we’re capable of. We could actually have played a bit better as well.

“Brechin dominated possession for large parts of the second half, but we held out and kept a clean sheet.

“They missed a couple of chances, but you have to ride your luck at times and I felt we deserved it.

“I missed the Brora game and the boys were disappointed to lose a couple of late goals.

“But overall the performance was pretty good. There were maybe question marks about whether we’d hold out against Brechin.

“We had a lead going into the latter stages and we managed to do it which was pleasing.”