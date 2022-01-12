Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Smith calls on Formartine to continue good form against title challengers

By Callum Law
January 12, 2022, 11:45 am
Formartine United's Stuart Smith, right
Stuart Smith wants Formartine United to continue getting results against the sides above them after their victory against Brechin City.

The Pitmedden side, who are sixth in the table, have struggled at times this term against some of the sides challenging for the Breedon Highland League title.

But at the weekend they defeated the Hedgemen 1-0. This Saturday they tackle third-placed Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park before a home clash with second-placed Inverurie Locos next weekend.

Defender Smith said: “I think we’ve let ourselves down against the top teams.

“We won at Brora earlier in the season and we won against Brechin, but that’s been it really.

“Hopefully we can pick up more points and that would set us up nicely for the run in and for next season.

“I think it’s fair to say we’re not going to win the league this season, but we want to finish as high as we can.”

United held out

That Formartine managed to hold out against Brechin was also an impressive response to their previous game on December 27.

On that occasion Paul Lawson’s charges led Brora Rangers 4-2, but conceded two late goals to draw.

Smith added: “I think it shows what we’re capable of. We could actually have played a bit better as well.

“Brechin dominated possession for large parts of the second half, but we held out and kept a clean sheet.

“They missed a couple of chances, but you have to ride your luck at times and I felt we deserved it.

“I missed the Brora game and the boys were disappointed to lose a couple of late goals.

“But overall the performance was pretty good. There were maybe question marks about whether we’d hold out against Brechin.

“We had a lead going into the latter stages and we managed to do it which was pleasing.”

