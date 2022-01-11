Formartine United sign midfielder Chris Antoniazzi

An error occurred. Please try again.

Formartine United have strengthened their squad with the signing of Chris Antoniazzi.

The 21-year-old arrives at North Lodge Park from League One side Montrose.

The former Aberdeen player has plenty of Scottish League experience. Antoniazzi spent the 2018-19 season with the Gable Endies on loan from the Dons.

In the 2019-20 campaign he was loaned to Cove Rangers and then signed for Forfar Athletic in the summer of 2020.

Last season he had a short loan spell with Montrose before signing permanently again for the Links Park club last summer.

Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson said: “Chris is a player that’s been on our radar for a long time since his days at Aberdeen.

“Once we were aware of his availability we moved quickly to get the deal completed.”

Extensions and loanees recalled

Meanwhile, Formartine have also extended the contracts of goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald and Kieran Lawrence, who can play in midfield or defence.

However, on-loan goalkeeper Balint Demus has been recalled by parent club Cove Rangers as have on-loan Aberdeen midfielders Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykyta.