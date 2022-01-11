Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United sign midfielder Chris Antoniazzi

By Callum Law
January 11, 2022, 12:33 pm
Chris Antoniazzi, pictured right during his time with Cove Rangers, has signed for Formartine United
Chris Antoniazzi, pictured right during his time with Cove Rangers, has signed for Formartine United

Formartine United have strengthened their squad with the signing of Chris Antoniazzi.

The 21-year-old arrives at North Lodge Park from League One side Montrose.

The former Aberdeen player has plenty of Scottish League experience. Antoniazzi spent the 2018-19 season with the Gable Endies on loan from the Dons.

In the 2019-20 campaign he was loaned to Cove Rangers and then signed for Forfar Athletic in the summer of 2020.

Last season he had a short loan spell with Montrose before signing permanently again for the Links Park club last summer.

Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson said: “Chris is a player that’s been on our radar for a long time since his days at Aberdeen.

“Once we were aware of his availability we moved quickly to get the deal completed.”

Extensions and loanees recalled

Meanwhile, Formartine have also extended the contracts of goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald and Kieran Lawrence, who can play in midfield or defence.

However, on-loan goalkeeper Balint Demus has been recalled by parent club Cove Rangers as have on-loan Aberdeen midfielders Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykyta.

