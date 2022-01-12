Charlie Brown challenges new signing to prove himself with Strathspey

An error occurred. Please try again.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown has challenged new recruit Dylan Lawrence to prove himself in the Breedon Highland League.

The 18-year-old striker has joined the Grantown Jags from Elgin City on an 18-month loan deal.

Lawrence has made six appearances for Elgin this season and recently signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023.

His switch to Seafield Park will give him the opportunity to play regularly in the Highland League.

Brown said: “Dylan’s joined us and is available for Saturday and he can be a massive player for us going forward.

“He’s got a lot of potential and he’s willing to work hard so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.

“It’s up to Dylan to prove himself with us. He knows there are players in front of him at Elgin.

“But sometimes to take a step back benefits you going forward.

“Dylan will get game time with us and hopefully he’ll go back to Elgin a better and more confident player.”

Loans can help everyone

Since being appointed Strathspey manager last summer Brown has tried to utilise the loan market to strengthen his squad.

He added: “Elgin have been fantastic with us, as have Rothes who have given us Kane Davies, Ewan Neil and Shane Harkness on loan.

“Rothes know they’ve got the ability to step into their team, but at the moment there are quality, experienced players in front of them.

“So it makes sense for them to come to a team in the bottom half of the league to get game time.

“We’re hoping to extend their deals and we’re grateful because it is difficult to get boys in.

“Getting players on loan works for both clubs and we’re delighted that Elgin and Rothes look to us to help them out as well as helping themselves out.”

Beach session gets Jags ready for return

Strathspey are set to face Keith at Kynoch Park this weekend having not played a game since December 11 because of weather and Covid-19 disruption.

Brown and his coaching staff have been doing their best to ensure they are prepared for their return to action and put them through their paces at Nairn beach last weekend.

He said: “The boys have really missed playing games, we’ve had a few good training sessions with the boys that haven’t had Covid.

“They’re itching to get back to it and play games again.

“The weather has made training difficult as well. Some of the pitches have been frozen.

What’s that coming over the dunes….?No game today so Charlie and his team put the players through their paces at the beach. Great shift boys👏👏 Posted by Strathspey Thistle FC on Saturday, 8 January 2022

“When the schools have been closed we’ve been unable to get on to their artificial pitches as well.

“It was the weather that led to us going to the beach.

“We had looked at a spin class, but with that being indoors we though it might be a bit dodgy.

“Nairn has got a good beach so we went there and they put in a good shift for two hours.

“We didn’t go on to the grass, we did running and then drills on the beach and the boys seemed to enjoy it.

“I know it’s an old routine going to the beach, but it’s good and it’s a change from the monotonous running around a football pitch or public park.

“The boys seemed quite happy to get something else and it was good.”