Home Sport Football Highland League

Rod Houston says Highland League fixture backlog is manageable

By Callum Law
January 12, 2022, 6:00 am
Highland League secretary Rod Houston
Highland League secretary Rod Houston

Breedon Highland League secretary Rod Houston says the fixture backlog which has built up in recent weeks is manageable.

November 20 was the last time a full fixture card went ahead as planned with only two league games played last weekend and on January 3.

Covid-19 cases within squads and wintry weather have been the causes of recent postponements.

The league is currently 36 matches behind and Houston said: “For the clubs who have been at the core of it just now they are hoping the wave (of Covid) has passed.

“There are still one or two clubs who feel they may be hit yet.

“The thing to remember with the matches that have gone off recently is that the last two fixture dates have been no worse than you would expect with bad winter weather.

“We budget for losing games at this time of year and although the weather hasn’t been too bad Covid has taken its place recently.

“Right now we’re only 36 league matches behind and on occasions previously it has been a lot worse.

“Any backlog is never balanced, it’s never three for each team. Some teams have quite a few and some teams have very little.

“But at the minute it’s manageable.”

Clubs have handled the disruption

During the first half of the season disruption because of Covid-19 has been minimal.

However, in recent weeks coronavirus cases have been on the rise with a number of clubs in the division impacted.

Houston added: “There’s no doubt it’s prevalent and it’s been more widespread than we’ve experienced in the last couple of years.

“But clubs have been very good at finding out what the situation is and providing us with the information to make decisions about matches.

“There’s a judgement to be made and you have to be careful to ensure you are being as fair as possible.

“The almost unstated fact of the matter is that you hope everyone effected comes through it unscathed.

“We haven’t picked up many signals of long Covid up to now, because the players are fit young people that may help them to withstand the rigours of this affliction.”

Crowd cap ends next week

Meanwhile, from Monday Highland League clubs won’t be restricted to crowds of 500.

The capping of crowds at outdoor events was introduced on Boxing Day in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Although the limit didn’t impact attendances at Highland League games as much as in the divisions above, it did lead to Brechin City having to ask away supporters not to attend their clash with Fraserburgh at Glebe Park on January 3.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday the cap will be lifted next week.

