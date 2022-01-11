Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nairn County defender Fraser Dingwall signs new contract until 2023

By Jamie Durent
January 11, 2022, 8:41 pm
Fraser Dingwall, right, in action for Nairn County against Rothes.
Nairn County defender Fraser Dingwall has signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2023.

Dingwall has endured an injury-plagued season but has become the latest Nairn player to put pen to paper at Station Park.

The former Invergordon defender joins Glenn Main, Dylan Maclean and Sam Gordon in signing extensions at Nairn.

Director of football Graeme Macleod told the club website: “We are all delighted to have Fraser signed up again and I can reveal he has taken another step towards returning to the team by re-joining the squad for full training last week.

“Fraser forms a big part of how we see the team taking shape and it was crucial for us to tie him down. He is strong, aggressive, quick and good in the air but much more than that, he is an excellent footballer. He is comfortable in possession of the ball and his range of passing is as important to our attacking play as Fraser’s other attributes are to what we do defensively.

“I know how hard Fraser has worked with Andy Murray the physio, who looks after all our injured players. It has been a long road back from knee surgery in August but he is closing in on a return to the team.

“Fraser’s parents give him fantastic support and are always at our games to cheer him on and I am sure they will just as delighted as we will be to see him out there in the yellow jersey once again.”

Dingwall has made 56 appearances for the Wee County, scoring four goals.

