Nairn County defender Fraser Dingwall signs new contract until 2023

Nairn County defender Fraser Dingwall has signed a new deal with the club until the summer of 2023.

Dingwall has endured an injury-plagued season but has become the latest Nairn player to put pen to paper at Station Park.

The former Invergordon defender joins Glenn Main, Dylan Maclean and Sam Gordon in signing extensions at Nairn.

Director of football Graeme Macleod told the club website: “We are all delighted to have Fraser signed up again and I can reveal he has taken another step towards returning to the team by re-joining the squad for full training last week.

“Fraser forms a big part of how we see the team taking shape and it was crucial for us to tie him down. He is strong, aggressive, quick and good in the air but much more than that, he is an excellent footballer. He is comfortable in possession of the ball and his range of passing is as important to our attacking play as Fraser’s other attributes are to what we do defensively.

“I know how hard Fraser has worked with Andy Murray the physio, who looks after all our injured players. It has been a long road back from knee surgery in August but he is closing in on a return to the team.

“Fraser’s parents give him fantastic support and are always at our games to cheer him on and I am sure they will just as delighted as we will be to see him out there in the yellow jersey once again.”

Dingwall has made 56 appearances for the Wee County, scoring four goals.