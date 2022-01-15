Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Shadab Iftikhar says new Fort William signings will take time to bed in

By Callum Law
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar is looking forward to his first game in charge against Brechin
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar is looking forward to his first game in charge against Brechin

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar says it will take time for his new recruits to adjust to the Breedon Highland League.

Iftikhar will take charge of the Lochaber side for the first time against Brechin City at Glebe Park.

New signings Adam Morris, Taylor Kelly, Yves Zamma, Josh Niblock, Jordan Thompson and Sean Muchenje could all make their debuts.

But Iftikhar said: “We’ve signed a few players, but we can’t necessarily start with all the new players.

“It’s a new team and we need to slowly embed the new players and give them time to settle.

“It’s important to get that balance right, if you throw in too many new faces at once it can become difficult.

“We have to embed them over the next four or five weeks.”

Iftikhar excited after wait

Fort’s last four games have been postponed due to weather and Covid-19 disruption.

That means Iftikhar, who took charge last month has had to wait for his first match in charge.

He added: “On a personal level I’ve waited a while for the first game so I’m very excited and looking forward to going to Brechin.

“Every manager does research and I know Brechin are a top team and one that’s fighting to win the league.

“That means it will be a tough game for us. Andy Kirk is a good manager with good experience.

“It’s the world that we live in (with Covid disruption), we’re testing every day and we’re all hoping for good results.

“But I think we’re fortunate because if go back 18 months ago or further football had come to a standstill.

“Now we’re able to play games even if there have been delays at times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]