Shadab Iftikhar says new Fort William signings will take time to bed in

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar says it will take time for his new recruits to adjust to the Breedon Highland League.

Iftikhar will take charge of the Lochaber side for the first time against Brechin City at Glebe Park.

New signings Adam Morris, Taylor Kelly, Yves Zamma, Josh Niblock, Jordan Thompson and Sean Muchenje could all make their debuts.

But Iftikhar said: “We’ve signed a few players, but we can’t necessarily start with all the new players.

“It’s a new team and we need to slowly embed the new players and give them time to settle.

“It’s important to get that balance right, if you throw in too many new faces at once it can become difficult.

“We have to embed them over the next four or five weeks.”

Iftikhar excited after wait

Fort’s last four games have been postponed due to weather and Covid-19 disruption.

That means Iftikhar, who took charge last month has had to wait for his first match in charge.

He added: “On a personal level I’ve waited a while for the first game so I’m very excited and looking forward to going to Brechin.

“Every manager does research and I know Brechin are a top team and one that’s fighting to win the league.

“That means it will be a tough game for us. Andy Kirk is a good manager with good experience.

Please note that the following Breedon Highland League matches, scheduled for Saturday 8th January 2022, have been postponed due to the impact of Covid-19:

•Fort William v Nairn County

•Forres Mechanics v Brora Rangers — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) January 4, 2022

“It’s the world that we live in (with Covid disruption), we’re testing every day and we’re all hoping for good results.

“But I think we’re fortunate because if go back 18 months ago or further football had come to a standstill.

“Now we’re able to play games even if there have been delays at times.”