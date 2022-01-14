Highland League Cup: Rescheduled second round dates confirmed

An error occurred. Please try again.

The second round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup will take place on Wednesday February 23.

The four ties due to take place on December 4 were all postponed.

The ties due to take place are Brechin City v Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin and Rothes v Fraserburgh.

In the event of a postponement, the tie will automatically be rescheduled to the following Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the request of both clubs, the kick-off time for the Breedon Highland League match between Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy on Saturday April 2 has been brought forward to 2pm.