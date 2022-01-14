Highland League Cup: Rescheduled second round dates confirmed By Danny Law January 14, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 12:36 pm Highland League president George Manson, left, and Grant Shewan (MD of GPH Builders Merchants) at the Highland League Cup draw.. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The second round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup will take place on Wednesday February 23. The four ties due to take place on December 4 were all postponed. The ties due to take place are Brechin City v Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin and Rothes v Fraserburgh. In the event of a postponement, the tie will automatically be rescheduled to the following Wednesday. Meanwhile, at the request of both clubs, the kick-off time for the Breedon Highland League match between Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy on Saturday April 2 has been brought forward to 2pm. WATCH: Episode 25 of Highland League Weekly – Formartine United v Brechin City, plus Rod Houston on stepping down Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Stuart Smith calls on Formartine to continue good form against title challengers Rod Houston says Highland League fixture backlog is manageable WATCH: Episode 25 of Highland League Weekly – Formartine United v Brechin City, plus Rod Houston on stepping down Football globetrotter hits 1,000th ground milestone – at Invergordon v Golspie Sutherland