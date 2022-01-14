Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League Cup: Rescheduled second round dates confirmed

By Danny Law
January 14, 2022, 12:35 pm Updated: January 14, 2022, 12:36 pm
Highland League president George Manson, left, and Grant Shewan (MD of GPH Builders Merchants) at the Highland League Cup draw..
Highland League president George Manson, left, and Grant Shewan (MD of GPH Builders Merchants) at the Highland League Cup draw..

The second round of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup will take place on Wednesday February 23.

The four ties due to take place on December 4 were all postponed.

The ties due to take place are Brechin City v Brora Rangers, Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin and Rothes v Fraserburgh.

In the event of a postponement, the tie will automatically be rescheduled to the following Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the request of both clubs, the kick-off time for the Breedon Highland League match between Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy on Saturday April 2 has been brought forward to 2pm.

WATCH: Episode 25 of Highland League Weekly – Formartine United v Brechin City, plus Rod Houston on stepping down

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal