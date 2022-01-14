Andrew Greig makes switch to Nairn County from Formartine United

Nairn County have completed the marquee signing of midfielder Andrew Greig from Formartine United.

Greig has joined the Wee County on a two-and-a-half-year deal and signs in time to feature in Saturday’s game against former club Brora Rangers.

The former Caley Thistle youngster has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning the Highland League title twice with Brora along with three North of Scotland Cups.

He moved to North Lodge Park in 2017 and collected the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield during his time with the Pitmedden outfit.

Tonight we can announce the signing of Andrew Greig from Formartine United 🥳 Andrew goes straight into the squad for tomorrow's match against Brora Rangers. Full story 👇 Welcome Andrew!https://t.co/fQNZMNjOoV pic.twitter.com/1DetSG7ZkH — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 14, 2022

He spoke earlier this season to say he felt he still had something to offer to Formartine and his switch has to be seen as a coup for the Station Park side.

Greig told the club website: “I am delighted to have taken this next step in my career to join Nairn County and I am really looking forward to the challenge.

“There is great potential at the club and I am excited to get started. There is already some top players here and a lot of young players too. The club is ambitious to move up the league table and hopefully I can help them to do that.

“I really enjoyed my time at Formartine and it is a great club. I would like to thank everybody there and all my ex-teammates too for the way I was treated and wish them all the very best for the future.

“I am now looking forward to meeting all the boys here at Nairn and getting to know everyone with the aim of bringing some good times to the club.”

It has been a productive period for Nairn, who have re-signed Glenn Main, Dylan McLean, Sam Gordon, Fraser Dingwall and Ciaran Young on new contracts.

Manager Ronnie Sharp said: “We are all delighted to bring Andrew to the club. He is a top, top player not just at Highland League level but as someone who could play further up the league pyramid.

“I have watched Andrew play numerous times over the years and he has always caused us great problems every time he has played against us. He’s a talented player who is quick and skilful and I am sure he will be a huge asset.

“He also brings a winning mentality too – he is a player who is used to winning almost every match in the Highland League and it is something which will have been drummed into him from a young age when he started out at Brora. That is the sort of mentality we want to encourage among the squad and bringing in a player of his calibre and track record helps us to achieve that.”