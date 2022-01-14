Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andrew Greig makes switch to Nairn County from Formartine United

By Jamie Durent
January 14, 2022, 9:15 pm
Andrew Greig has joined Nairn County from Formartine United
Nairn County have completed the marquee signing of midfielder Andrew Greig from Formartine United.

Greig has joined the Wee County on a two-and-a-half-year deal and signs in time to feature in Saturday’s game against former club Brora Rangers.

The former Caley Thistle youngster has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning the Highland League title twice with Brora along with three North of Scotland Cups.

He moved to North Lodge Park in 2017 and collected the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield during his time with the Pitmedden outfit.

He spoke earlier this season to say he felt he still had something to offer to Formartine and his switch has to be seen as a coup for the Station Park side.

Greig told the club website: “I am delighted to have taken this next step in my career to join Nairn County and I am really looking forward to the challenge.

“There is great potential at the club and I am excited to get started. There is already some top players here and a lot of young players too. The club is ambitious to move up the league table and hopefully I can help them to do that.

“I really enjoyed my time at Formartine and it is a great club. I would like to thank everybody there and all my ex-teammates too for the way I was treated and wish them all the very best for the future.

“I am now looking forward to meeting all the boys here at Nairn and getting to know everyone with the aim of bringing some good times to the club.”

Andrew Greig in action against Fraserburgh
It has been a productive period for Nairn, who have re-signed Glenn Main, Dylan McLean, Sam Gordon, Fraser Dingwall and Ciaran Young on new contracts.

Manager Ronnie Sharp said: “We are all delighted to bring Andrew to the club. He is a top, top player not just at Highland League level but as someone who could play further up the league pyramid.

“I have watched Andrew play numerous times over the years and he has always caused us great problems every time he has played against us. He’s a talented player who is quick and skilful and I am sure he will be a huge asset.

“He also brings a winning mentality too – he is a player who is used to winning almost every match in the Highland League and it is something which will have been drummed into him from a young age when he started out at Brora. That is the sort of mentality we want to encourage among the squad and bringing in a player of his calibre and track record helps us to achieve that.”

