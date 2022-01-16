Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County extend loan deal for Inverness Caley Thistle defender

By Sean Wallace
January 16, 2022, 12:56 pm
Forres Mechanics' Lee Fraser competes for the ball with Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Ryan Fyffe in a summer 2021 friendly.
Forres Mechanics' Lee Fraser competes for the ball with Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Ryan Fyffe in a summer 2021 friendly.

Nairn County have extended the loan deal for Inverness Caley Thistle defender Ryan Fyffe until the end of the season.

The 20-year-0ld was initially secured on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

However Fyffe made such as positive impression at Nairn the Highland League club have extended his loan.

Fyffe played every minute of every game until his loan expired at the end of the year.

The defender has played in 21 games for Nairn so far this season.

Other options for defender Fyffe

Fyffe was ruled out of Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Brora Rangers.

Nairn Director of Football Graeme Macleod said: “Ryan has been one of our standout performers this season, so we are delighted to have secured his services once more.

“He came straight into the team in August and has not looked back.

“I know John Robertson and Billy Dodds at Inverness CT have been really impressed by Ryan’s progress this season and that is all down to him.

“Ryan had other clubs interested in him, so had the option to go elsewhere but wanted to come back to Nairn after enjoying his initial loan spell with us.

“Unfortunately, Ryan tweaked his hamstring in training with Inverness on Thursday, so that kept him out of yesterday’s game.

“He will be looked after properly by his parent club and he will be ready to come back fit and firing very soon.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to Inverness CT for putting their faith in us to contribute towards Ryan’s development for the rest of the season.

“We have a great working relationship and I am sure this loan will be an arrangement which benefits all parties involved.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal