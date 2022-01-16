Nairn County extend loan deal for Inverness Caley Thistle defender

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nairn County have extended the loan deal for Inverness Caley Thistle defender Ryan Fyffe until the end of the season.

The 20-year-0ld was initially secured on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

However Fyffe made such as positive impression at Nairn the Highland League club have extended his loan.

Fyffe played every minute of every game until his loan expired at the end of the year.

The defender has played in 21 games for Nairn so far this season.

Other options for defender Fyffe

Fyffe was ruled out of Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Brora Rangers.

Nairn Director of Football Graeme Macleod said: “Ryan has been one of our standout performers this season, so we are delighted to have secured his services once more.

“He came straight into the team in August and has not looked back.

“I know John Robertson and Billy Dodds at Inverness CT have been really impressed by Ryan’s progress this season and that is all down to him.

“Ryan had other clubs interested in him, so had the option to go elsewhere but wanted to come back to Nairn after enjoying his initial loan spell with us.

We have extended Ryan Fyffe's loan from @ICTFC until the end of the season 💪 Full story 👇https://t.co/X2HddMwxX0 pic.twitter.com/iuytC6Vc1x — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) January 16, 2022

“Unfortunately, Ryan tweaked his hamstring in training with Inverness on Thursday, so that kept him out of yesterday’s game.

“He will be looked after properly by his parent club and he will be ready to come back fit and firing very soon.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to Inverness CT for putting their faith in us to contribute towards Ryan’s development for the rest of the season.

“We have a great working relationship and I am sure this loan will be an arrangement which benefits all parties involved.”