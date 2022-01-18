Paul Young glad to help Fraserburgh to victory after isolation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Young was pleased to help Fraserburgh to victory against Inverurie Locos on his return from isolation.

The midfielder had tested positive for Covid-19, however, his isolation period ended on Saturday and he played 90 minutes as the Breedon Highland League leaders won at Harlaw Park.

Changes to the rules in Scotland earlier this month meant Young was able to exit isolation after seven days having recorded negative lateral flow test results.

He said: “The Buckie game (on January 8) was off and we were going to be training that Saturday and I had a positive lateral flow test.

“I was checking the new rules to see if I would make the Inverurie game and thankfully I did because I had negative lateral flow tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“I felt fine, I didn’t have any symptoms at all and I was fresh out on Saturday having only been able to do runs back and forth in the garden for training.

“My legs were feeling it a bit at full-time, but I was delighted to be out of isolation in time to play.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the first positive result, but thankfully I was fine, I had negatives at the end of the week and it was really good to get a win.”

Pressure on at the top

The Broch are six points clear at the top of the league, but Young says the teams chasing them will continue to put the Bellslea outfit under pressure.

He added: “We know we’re top of the table, but nobody will give us an inch.

“Every team at the top seems to be picking up three points, we’re winning games, but so is everyone else.

“It doesn’t get any easier, but you just have to try to win every Saturday and hopefully we can continue that.”