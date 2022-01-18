Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Paul Young glad to help Fraserburgh to victory after isolation

By Callum Law
January 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 9:25 am
Brora's Alasdair Sutherland and Fraserburgh's Paul Young.
Paul Young, right, was pleased to help Fraserburgh to victory against Inverurie Locos

Paul Young was pleased to help Fraserburgh to victory against Inverurie Locos on his return from isolation.

The midfielder had tested positive for Covid-19, however, his isolation period ended on Saturday and he played 90 minutes as the Breedon Highland League leaders won at Harlaw Park.

Changes to the rules in Scotland earlier this month meant Young was able to exit isolation after seven days having recorded negative lateral flow test results.

He said: “The Buckie game (on January 8) was off and we were going to be training that Saturday and I had a positive lateral flow test.

“I was checking the new rules to see if I would make the Inverurie game and thankfully I did because I had negative lateral flow tests on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“I felt fine, I didn’t have any symptoms at all and I was fresh out on Saturday having only been able to do runs back and forth in the garden for training.

“My legs were feeling it a bit at full-time, but I was delighted to be out of isolation in time to play.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got the first positive result, but thankfully I was fine, I had negatives at the end of the week and it was really good to get a win.”

Pressure on at the top

The Broch are six points clear at the top of the league, but Young says the teams chasing them will continue to put the Bellslea outfit under pressure.

He added: “We know we’re top of the table, but nobody will give us an inch.

“Every team at the top seems to be picking up three points, we’re winning games, but so is everyone else.

“It doesn’t get any easier, but you just have to try to win every Saturday and hopefully we can continue that.”

