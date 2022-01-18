Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth increase attacking options with addition of Elgin loan pair

By Callum Law
January 18, 2022, 11:45 am
Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell.
Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is pleased to have added to his squad

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is pleased to have added to his attacking options with two loan additions from Elgin City.

Teenagers Max Taylor and Alek Matczak will spend the rest of the season with Coasters on-loan from their League Two Moray neighbours.

Russell said: “Max is a central striker and Alek is a wide attacker and they’re both quite quick.

“They’re both young and don’t have experience of adult football, so we’ll bleed them in gently.

“Hopefully they can develop with us as a few other players we’ve had from Elgin have done with us.

“Both look promising prospects so hopefully they can get on well with ourselves.

“The good thing about the youngsters is that they’ve got no fear and they get stuck in.”

Campbell returns and Ross to remain

Lossie have also recalled Baylee Campbell from his loan with Junior club Dufftown.

In another boost for the Grant Park side, they have also agreed a deal with Ross County to retain on-loan goalkeeper Logan Ross for the rest of the season.

The 17-year-old has impressed for the Coasters, and Russell added: “We managed to get everything sorted with Logan, which is good.

“Our thanks go to Ross County for that. They’re content Logan is playing games and gaining experience so they’re happy with that.

“We’re happy with Logan, he’s done very well for us in goal. He’s got a great attitude and is a hard worker.”

Meanwhile, Lossie attacker Ross Elliott has signed a contract extension to 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]