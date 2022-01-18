Lossiemouth increase attacking options with addition of Elgin loan pair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lossiemouth manager Joe Russell is pleased to have added to his attacking options with two loan additions from Elgin City.

Teenagers Max Taylor and Alek Matczak will spend the rest of the season with Coasters on-loan from their League Two Moray neighbours.

Russell said: “Max is a central striker and Alek is a wide attacker and they’re both quite quick.

“They’re both young and don’t have experience of adult football, so we’ll bleed them in gently.

“Hopefully they can develop with us as a few other players we’ve had from Elgin have done with us.

“Both look promising prospects so hopefully they can get on well with ourselves.

“The good thing about the youngsters is that they’ve got no fear and they get stuck in.”

Campbell returns and Ross to remain

Lossie have also recalled Baylee Campbell from his loan with Junior club Dufftown.

In another boost for the Grant Park side, they have also agreed a deal with Ross County to retain on-loan goalkeeper Logan Ross for the rest of the season.

The 17-year-old has impressed for the Coasters, and Russell added: “We managed to get everything sorted with Logan, which is good.

“Our thanks go to Ross County for that. They’re content Logan is playing games and gaining experience so they’re happy with that.

“We’re happy with Logan, he’s done very well for us in goal. He’s got a great attitude and is a hard worker.”

Meanwhile, Lossie attacker Ross Elliott has signed a contract extension to 2023.