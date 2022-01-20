Deveronvale boosted by capture of attacker Kyle MacKillop-Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale have added attacker Kyle MacKillop-Hall.

Banffers boss Craig Stewart has landed the former Aldershot Town prospect, who has also previously been on the books of North Region Junior side Stoneywood-Parkvale and fellow Highland League club Huntly, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Aberdeen-based Englishman, 20, scored in the Vale’s home loss to Wick Academy at the weekend.

Stewart told the Vale website: “Kyle has been at training with us and quickly impressed me with his attitude, work rate and fitness.

“I decided to give him some game time against Wick and he made an immediate impact, scoring a fine first goal.

“His pace and competitive nature will give us some additional forward options.”

Earlier this week, Stewart had spoken of his struggles to get signings on board at Princess Royal Park due to budget restraints and players being unwilling to travel for training and matches.