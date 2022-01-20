Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale boosted by capture of attacker Kyle MacKillop-Hall

By Ryan Cryle
January 20, 2022, 5:47 pm
New signing Kyle MacKillop-Hall with Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart.
New signing Kyle MacKillop-Hall with Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart.

Deveronvale have added attacker Kyle MacKillop-Hall.

Banffers boss Craig Stewart has landed the former Aldershot Town prospect, who has also previously been on the books of North Region Junior side Stoneywood-Parkvale and fellow Highland League club Huntly, on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The Aberdeen-based Englishman, 20, scored in the Vale’s home loss to Wick Academy at the weekend.

Stewart told the Vale website: “Kyle has been at training with us and quickly impressed me with his attitude, work rate and fitness.

“I decided to give him some game time against Wick and he made an immediate impact, scoring a fine first goal.

“His pace and competitive nature will give us some additional forward options.”

Earlier this week, Stewart had spoken of his struggles to get signings on board at Princess Royal Park due to budget restraints and players being unwilling to travel for training and matches. 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal