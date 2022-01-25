Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Ali Sutherland says Brora’s title hopes are out of their hands

By Callum Law
January 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 10:22 am
Ali Sutherland is disappointed with Brora Rangers' record against the sides around them.
Ali Sutherland can’t explain why Brora Rangers have struggled against the sides around them in the Breedon Highland League this season.

The Cattachs’ title challenge was dented on Saturday as Brechin City won 2-0 at Dudgeon Park.

The defeat means the Sutherland side have now lost to the Hedgemen, Fraserburgh, Inverurie Locos and Formartine United this term.

Brora – who face Buckie Thistle this weekend – are now nine points behind leaders Fraserburgh and midfielder Sutherland is disappointed they are no longer in control of their own destiny.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s out of our hands now, all we can do is go out every week and try to win every game and see where that takes us.

“It will be tough for Fraserburgh to go unbeaten the rest of the season, but you never know what could happen in football.

“All we can do is keep going, the pressure is off us really now.

“Hopefully we can get back to winning ways this week against Buckie.

“It seems like we’ve struggled against the sides around us and I can’t really put my finger on it or explain why that’s the case.

“It’s very frustrating and we need to sort that out – there would be no better time to change that than against Buckie.”

Hedgemen dealt with conditions

Ewan Loudon’s double was enough to secure victory for Brechin at the weekend.

Sutherland felt Brora didn’t deal with the blustery conditions well enough or put their visitors under enough pressure.

He added: “There was a lot of frustration after the Brechin game.

“It was a tough game in tough conditions and I think Brechin dealt with the conditions better.

“We weren’t great and they deserved to win. We didn’t really put them under much pressure.

“We came in at half-time 1-0 down and we were quite confident with the wind that we could put them under pressure in the second half, but it wasn’t to be.”

