Ross Allan reckons Wick can cause problems for the Highland League’s top teams

Ross Allan is eager for Wick Academy to prove themselves against the top seven in the Breedon Highland League.

The eighth-placed Scorries have taken only one point this term against the sides sitting above them in the table.

This weekend the Caithness outfit travel to Bellslea to tackle league leaders Fraserburgh.

Defender Allan hopes Wick – who have won eight of their last 10 fixtures – can cause the Broch problems.

The 28-year-old said: “At the start of the season we weren’t getting results, but we were still playing well and we knew it would come eventually.

“In the last couple of months it’s clicked, which has been pleasing.

“We had a bad start and we were down in the bottom five or six, but we always felt we were better than that and we’re eighth just now.

“Even if we had won a couple of games during the bad run, we’d be challenging the likes of Rothes and Formartine.

“OK we got beat 2-1 on Saturday, but I didn’t think Rothes we were any better than us, so we’re definitely capable of being higher in the table.

“Against the sides in the top seven we’ve only picked up one point, which was away to Rothes.

“We’ve done well against the teams below us, but we need to try to improve against the top seven.

“We’ve got good players at the club, so hopefully we can do that.

“It’s going to be tough against Fraserburgh because they’re a strong team that doesn’t concede many goals.

“But we’re confident and we’ll give it a good go and try to shut them out.”

Manager Manson has made an impact

Wick have improved as this season has gone on in what has been player-manager Gary Manson’s first full campaign in charge after last term was cut short due to coronavirus pandemic.

Allan has enjoyed playing under Academy’s record appearance-holder, and added: “Gary’s come in and his training and tactics are good and the way he wants to play is good.

“He has changed some things and within the squad we’ve got a few younger players involved.

“We’ve had some bad injuries to experienced players like Richard Macadie and Alan Farquhar, so we’ve had a younger squad.

“Results have improved as the season has gone on.

“Gary’s been at the club for 20 odd years, so there’s nobody that knows the club better than him.”