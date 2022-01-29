Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brodie Allen wants to help Huntly challenge Highland League’s top sides

By Callum Law
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
New signing Brodie Allen is looking forward to his time with Huntly
New signing Brodie Allen is looking forward to his time with Huntly

Brodie Allen wants to help Huntly bridge the gap to the top sides in the Breedon Highland League and hopes to start with victory against Formartine United.

The striker joined the Black and Golds from Lossiemouth earlier this month.

In time, the 24-year-old hopes to help Huntly to compete on a consistent basis with the likes of today’s visitors to Christie Park.

With the Strathbogie side 12th in the table, it won’t happen this season.

But Allen said: “I had an initial chat with the gaffer Allan (Hale) and the chairman (Gordon Carter) and I was blown away by how passionate both of them are about the club.

“They’ve got very ambitious plans and the gaffer told me what he thinks of me as a player and what I can add to the team.

“After that, it was always going to be difficult for me to turn down Huntly.

“We know Formartine are a good side, but it’s a good chance for us to gauge where we’re at against a top side.

“Ultimately, in time, we want to be climbing up the league and want to be around the likes of Formartine.

“We want to try to bridge the gap and the way to do that is to take the points against the top teams.

“I think we can have success at Huntly – we’ve already got a cup final (Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) to look forward to this season.

“Hopefully throughout my time we can go on to reach more finals and climb higher up the league as well.”

Anderson back after isolation

Meanwhile, Formartine United captain Stuart Anderson is pleased to be back involved after contracting Covid-19.

The 35-year-old midfielder said: “I’m still enjoying playing, unfortunately I caught Covid and that hit me quite bad.

“So I’m just trying to find my feet again after that, but I still love playing.

“I started back last week and you certainly realised I had it, because my fitness had taken a knock.”

Formartine United captain Stuart Anderson, right

The Pitmedden side are seventh in the table and have had a disappointing couple of weeks, having lost to Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos.

Anderson added: “We’ve done OK considering we’ve got a lot of young players, but if we want to be up there challenging we need to improve individually and collectively.

“I think the young lads have gained loads of experience this season and played in a lot of big games.

“It maybe hasn’t always gone to plan, but they’ve definitely gained from the experience.

“You have to learn and be better for the experience when it comes around again.”

Team news from across the Highland League

Elsewhere, Deveronvale are missing Harry Noble, Kevin Adams, Sam Robertson, Rory Davidson, Kyle MacKillop-Hall and Caiden Imbert-Thomas for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Princess Royal Park.

The Lilywhites have Harry Nicolson back in contention, but Jamie Calder is out.

Liam Duncan, Craig Reid, Connor Grant, Tom Andrews, Michael Selfridge and Przemyslaw Nawrocki are absent for Keith’s clash with Lossiemouth at Kynoch Park.

Ryan Stuart and Fraser Forbes are doubts for the Coasters, with work commitments ruling out Ross Elliott.

Turriff United face Forres Mechanics at the Haughs, with Graham Fraser back from suspension for the visitors. Stuart Knight is still missing.

Jamie Michie is suspended for Inverurie Locos, who face Fort William at Harlaw Park.

Wayne Mackintosh and Iain Mackenzie are out of Rothes’ clash with Strathspey Thistle at Mackessack Park, with Sean McCarthy and Paul MacLeod also doubts.

Rothes loanees Shane Harkness and Ewan Neil miss out for the visitors.

Third-placed Brechin City welcome Nairn County to Glebe Park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]