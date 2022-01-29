Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie eager to avoid slip-up against Wick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie expects his side to drop more points this season – but hopes it doesn’t happen against Wick Academy.

The Broch are six points clear at the summit of the Breedon Highland League, having taken 55 points from a possible 60 so far this term.

However, Cowie knows other sides will see them as a scalp and is wary of the Scorries, who visit Bellslea having won eight of their last 10 fixtures.

He said: “We’re in a fortunate position where we are top of the league at the moment. We know that can change very quickly and we know teams will want to get one over us.

“That means we have to raise our game higher than normal to give ourselves the best chance of winning games.

“We’re taking it one week at a time and not looking any further ahead.

“We’ve said all along that we’ve got some really tricky games to go.

“I still maintain we’ll drop points between now and the end of the season, but everyone has got tricky games.”

Academy travel with confidence

Wick player-manager Gary Manson added: “Fraserburgh are flying high and are deservedly at the top of the league.

“We’re in confident mood and there’s no pressure on us.

“Fraserburgh might start to feel some pressure in the run-in sitting at the top of league and everyone seeing them as a scalp.

“Although we got beat last weekend by Rothes, it was a good performance.

“We’re looking to cause an upset and hopefully we can take something from the game.”