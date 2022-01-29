Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie eager to avoid slip-up against Wick

By Callum Law
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie expects a difficult encounter against Wick Academy
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie expects a difficult encounter against Wick Academy

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie expects his side to drop more points this season – but hopes it doesn’t happen against Wick Academy.

The Broch are six points clear at the summit of the Breedon Highland League, having taken 55 points from a possible 60 so far this term.

However, Cowie knows other sides will see them as a scalp and is wary of the Scorries, who visit Bellslea having won eight of their last 10 fixtures.

He said: “We’re in a fortunate position where we are top of the league at the moment. We know that can change very quickly and we know teams will want to get one over us.

“That means we have to raise our game higher than normal to give ourselves the best chance of winning games.

“We’re taking it one week at a time and not looking any further ahead.

“We’ve said all along that we’ve got some really tricky games to go.

“I still maintain we’ll drop points between now and the end of the season, but everyone has got tricky games.”

Academy travel with confidence

Wick player-manager Gary Manson added: “Fraserburgh are flying high and are deservedly at the top of the league.

“We’re in confident mood and there’s no pressure on us.

“Fraserburgh might start to feel some pressure in the run-in sitting at the top of league and everyone seeing them as a scalp.

“Although we got beat last weekend by Rothes, it was a good performance.

“We’re looking to cause an upset and hopefully we can take something from the game.”

