Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart determined to reverse form against Brora Rangers in Highland League title quest

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart says they need to reverse the form against the sides around them if they want to win the Breedon Highland League title.

And he hopes to do just that against Brora Rangers at Victoria Park.

The Jags are second in the table six points behind leaders Fraserburgh. But this term they’ve lost to Brora and Brechin, and drawn with the Broch, and Stewart says their fortunes in the head-to-heads needs to change.

He said: “We’re pleased with where we are – we’d rather be top – but we’re in a decent position.

“If you want to win the league at the end of the season where you finish is usually determined by how you get on against the other top five or six.

“If you win more games against those sides than you lose or draw, normally you’ll win the league.

“We’ve been beaten by Brora and Brechin and we drew with Fraserburgh, so over the next few months we need to try to reverse those results.

“We need to get a result of some kind against Brora, preferably a win, and the same when we play Brechin and Fraserburgh – and if we do that we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Cattachs need consistency

Brora were beaten by Brechin last weekend and are nine points off the summit.

Cattachs boss Craig Campbell says there’s no margin for error if they wish to challenge.

He added: “I thought before we played Brechin that for all of us in the chasing pack we had to keep winning and whoever was most consistent would get closest to Fraserburgh if they keep going as they are.

“Every game we play we need to win and no matter what the circumstances we always look to win games.

“That’s what it’s all about and we need to react to last week in another tough game against Buckie.”