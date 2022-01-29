Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart determined to reverse form against Brora Rangers in Highland League title quest

By Callum Law
January 29, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle manager believes results against sides like Brora Rangers will be crucial in their quest to win the Highland League
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart says they need to reverse the form against the sides around them if they want to win the Breedon Highland League title.

And he hopes to do just that against Brora Rangers at Victoria Park.

The Jags are second in the table six points behind leaders Fraserburgh. But this term they’ve lost to Brora and Brechin, and drawn with the Broch, and Stewart says their fortunes in the head-to-heads needs to change.

He said: “We’re pleased with where we are – we’d rather be top – but we’re in a decent position.

“If you want to win the league at the end of the season where you finish is usually determined by how you get on against the other top five or six.

“If you win more games against those sides than you lose or draw, normally you’ll win the league.

“We’ve been beaten by Brora and Brechin and we drew with Fraserburgh, so over the next few months we need to try to reverse those results.

“We need to get a result of some kind against Brora, preferably a win, and the same when we play Brechin and Fraserburgh – and if we do that we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

Cattachs need consistency

Brora were beaten by Brechin last weekend and are nine points off the summit.

Cattachs boss Craig Campbell says there’s no margin for error if they wish to challenge.

He added: “I thought before we played Brechin that for all of us in the chasing pack we had to keep winning and whoever was most consistent would get closest to Fraserburgh if they keep going as they are.

“Every game we play we need to win and no matter what the circumstances we always look to win games.

“That’s what it’s all about and we need to react to last week in another tough game against Buckie.”

