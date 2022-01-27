Aberdeenshire Shield final: Banks o’ Dee v Huntly date and venue confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The date and venue for this season’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final has been confirmed.

Banks o’ Dee will take on Huntly at Harlaw Park in Inverurie on Wednesday February 16. Kick-off is 8pm.

Aberdeen juniors Banks o’ Dee are looking to complete a cup double having won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this season.

No junior side has won the Aberdeenshire Shield before.

The Spain Park men defeated Buckie Thistle on penalties to earn their place in the final, while Huntly progressed with a 2-1 victory against Inverurie Locos.

Huntly are playing in the Aberdeenshire Shield final for the first time since the 1992/93 season when they were beaten 3-2 by Buckie Thistle.