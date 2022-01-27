Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeenshire Shield final: Banks o’ Dee v Huntly date and venue confirmed

By Danny Law
January 27, 2022, 9:19 pm
Fraserburgh defeated Inverurie Locos to win the competition in 2020.
The date and venue for this season’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final has been confirmed.

Banks o’ Dee will take on Huntly at Harlaw Park in Inverurie on Wednesday February 16. Kick-off is 8pm.

Huntly defeated Inverurie Locos to earn their place in the Aberdeenshire Shield final. Picture by Paul Glendell. 

Aberdeen juniors Banks o’ Dee are looking to complete a cup double having won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this season.

No junior side has won the Aberdeenshire Shield before.

The Spain Park men defeated Buckie Thistle on penalties to earn their place in the final, while Huntly progressed with a 2-1 victory against Inverurie Locos.

Banks o’ Dee defeated Buckie Thistle on penalties to earn their place in the final. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Huntly are playing in the Aberdeenshire Shield final for the first time since the 1992/93 season when they were beaten 3-2 by Buckie Thistle.

 

