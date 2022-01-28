Rothes sign former Caley Thistle starlet Ewan McLauchlan after Alasdair Stark moves on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes has snapped up former Caley Thistle midfielder Ewan McLauchlan.

The 22-year-old has just returned from time in the USA, having played for Clach after coming through the youth system at ICT.

This news follows hot on the heels of Alasdair Stark leaving the Speysiders to join Banks o’Dee after a fee was agreed.

Full-back Stark, 24, won the Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup double since joining in 2018. He also came through the ranks at Caley Thistle.