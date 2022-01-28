Rothes sign former Caley Thistle starlet Ewan McLauchlan after Alasdair Stark moves on By Paul Chalk January 28, 2022, 6:21 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 6:28 pm Rothes manager Ross Jack. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rothes has snapped up former Caley Thistle midfielder Ewan McLauchlan. The 22-year-old has just returned from time in the USA, having played for Clach after coming through the youth system at ICT. This news follows hot on the heels of Alasdair Stark leaving the Speysiders to join Banks o’Dee after a fee was agreed. Full-back Stark, 24, won the Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup double since joining in 2018. He also came through the ranks at Caley Thistle. #MonTheSpeysiders 🍊🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/FPnEFhaTss — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) January 28, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Fraser Robertson sets sights on more success with Rothes Ward double helps Inverurie Locos down Formartine; Rothes end Wick’s winning run Fort William sign former St Johnstone youth player Clach boss Jordan MacDonald pleased to keep Caley Thistle loanees