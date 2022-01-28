Delight at Deveronvale as Elgin City forward Cameron Angus agrees loan move By Paul Chalk January 28, 2022, 6:42 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 6:44 pm Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Highland League side Deveronvale has signed Elgin City forward Cameron Angus on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old is returning from a long term-injury and is making good progress on getting back to full match fitness. 📝 | We are delighted to welcome Cameron Angus to the club, on loan from @ElginCityFC for the remainder of the season. ➡️ https://t.co/ybDaEYQZeY 🔴⚪️ — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) January 28, 2022 Vale manager Craig Stewart was delighted to get a hungry player with good attitude on board for the coming months. He said: “I’m pleased to have Cameron join the squad. He’s a talented young player with a real appetite for the game and is keen to make his mark after a period off through injury.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Allan Hale wants Huntly to start looking up the Highland League Paul Lawson targeting strong finish for Formartine after adding Ross Clark Strathspey fight back to draw with Deveronvale while Lossiemouth look to climb the table after beating Turriff United Ally MacDonald hopes Brora’s experience can help in crucial Brechin clash