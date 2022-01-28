Delight at Deveronvale as Elgin City forward Cameron Angus agrees loan move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League side Deveronvale has signed Elgin City forward Cameron Angus on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is returning from a long term-injury and is making good progress on getting back to full match fitness.

📝 | We are delighted to welcome Cameron Angus to the club, on loan from @ElginCityFC for the remainder of the season. ➡️ https://t.co/ybDaEYQZeY 🔴⚪️ — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) January 28, 2022

Vale manager Craig Stewart was delighted to get a hungry player with good attitude on board for the coming months.

He said: “I’m pleased to have Cameron join the squad. He’s a talented young player with a real appetite for the game and is keen to make his mark after a period off through injury.”