Highland League: Wick Academy v Fraserburgh postponed as Storm Malik sweeps in

Today’s Breedon Highland League match between Wick Academy and Fraserburgh has been postponed.

League leaders Broch were due to make the journey to face the Scorries at Harmsworth Park.

But the match has been called off due to Storm Malik with weather warnings in place and winds of up to 80mph expected to hit the country.

A statement from the Highland League read: “Today’s Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh and Wick Academy has been postponed because of prevailing weather conditions.

“Current storm conditions allied to the hourly forecast for the day point strongly towards a match postponement.”

Due to the impending weather forecast the game today against @FraserburghFC has been postponed. — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) January 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in the North Caledonian Cup matches between Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, Halkirk United v Invergordon and Bonar Bridge v Thurso have also been postponed.

Note – The cup matches Inverness Athletic v St.Duthus and Halkirk United v Invergordon are called off due to the high winds. Another date for these matches will be announced very soon. #NCFA — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) January 28, 2022

Today’s rugby fixtures have also been affected with the Caley Division 2 match between Aberdeen Grammar 2nd XV v Highland 2nd XV called off.

📢MATCH UPDATE📢 2️⃣XV match v @HighlandRFC is POSTPONED today due to severe winds and flying debris. Other local clubs games are off due to the storm in the area. 1️⃣XV match v @GHArugby is ON!💪 — Aberdeen Grammar Rugby (@ABDNRugby) January 29, 2022