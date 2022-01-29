Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League: Wick Academy v Fraserburgh postponed as Storm Malik sweeps in

By Danny Law
January 29, 2022, 7:47 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 8:43 am
An early call was made to postpone the Highland League fixture.
An early call was made to postpone the Highland League fixture.

Today’s Breedon Highland League match between Wick Academy and Fraserburgh has been postponed.

League leaders Broch were due to make the journey to face the Scorries at Harmsworth Park.

But the match has been called off due to Storm Malik with weather warnings in place and winds of up to 80mph expected to hit the country.

A statement from the Highland League read: “Today’s Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh and Wick Academy has been postponed because of prevailing weather conditions.

“Current storm conditions allied to the hourly forecast for the day point strongly towards a match postponement.”

Meanwhile, in the North Caledonian Cup matches between Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, Halkirk United v Invergordon and Bonar Bridge v Thurso have also been postponed.

Today’s rugby fixtures have also been affected with the Caley Division 2 match between Aberdeen Grammar 2nd XV v Highland 2nd XV called off.

