Entire Highland League card postponed due to Storm Malik

By Danny Law
January 29, 2022, 9:46 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 11:33 am
All nine of Saturday’s Breedon Highland League matches have been postponed as Storm Malik sweeps across the country.

The Highland League management committee made the decision on Saturday morning due to the deterioriating weather conditions with winds of up to 80mph set to hit the country.

A statement from the Highland League read: “Please note that, following a meeting of office bearers, the entire Breedon Highland League programme for Saturday January 29 has been postponed.

“Prevailing weather conditions are  sufficiently poor to make travel hazardous and current travel advice reflects that.

“In addition, forecast weather conditions for the afternoon make the possibility of late postponements more likely.”

There will be no Highland League action this weekend. Picture by Paul Glendell

The matches due to take place were: Brechin City v Nairn County, Buckie thistle v Brora Rangers, Deveronvale v Clach, Fraserburgh v Wick, Huntly v Formartine, Inverurie Locos v Fort William, Keith v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Strathspey and Turriff v Forres.

Meanwhile, in the North Caledonian Cup matches between Inverness Athletic v St Duthus, Halkirk United v Invergordon and Bonar Bridge v Thurso have also been postponed.

