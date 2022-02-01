Craig Campbell’s delight after former Brora loanee Matthew Wright nets first Ross County goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Campbell was delighted to see Matthew Wright bag his first Ross County goal – even though it cost the side he supports two points.

Wright came off the bench to net an injury time equaliser for the Staggies in their 3-3 draw with Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League and scored 21 times.

With Brora’s fixture against Buckie Thistle being postponed Cattachs manager Campbell attended County’s clash with Rangers.

He said: “Being a Rangers fan I was a bit disappointed when I saw the ball go in.

“But then I realised it was Matthew and credit to him because he deserves the plaudits for doing that.

“It’s also a good point for Ross County and for Matthew that will be the high point of his career so far.

“That’s what he does. He scored 21 goals for us in half a season so that shows he knows where the net is.

“And he proved that again on Saturday by coming on and scoring a vital goal for Ross County.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s a lovely boy, really good to work with and he was a pleasure to have at Brora.”

Wright has goalscoring knack

Campbell believes Wright is a natural goalscorer and hopes he can continues to show it at the highest level with Ross County.

He added: “We’ve seen it over the years if someone is a goalscorer they tend to score at whatever level they play at if they get the opportunity.

“Matthew’s definitely one of those players that is really composed, a good finisher and he seems to pop up in the right place.

“He scored a variety of goals for us, but a lot of were inside the box when he popped up at the right time.

“There’s a knack to doing that and I think he can go on and do very well.”

Highland education helps youngsters

As well as Wright Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon – who was on the bench for the Rangers game – also spent the first half of the season on loan at Brora.

Campbell believes stints in the Highland League can be beneficial for young players in their development.

He said: “I think the loan spell has helped Matthew and also Adam Mackinnon.

“I would imagine you’ll see Adam playing for Ross County in the future as well because he’s a cracking player with a good football brain.

“I think it’s a win-win situation if these younger players do come and play in the Highland League.

“People who know about the Highland League know there are a lot of good players in the league.

“Harry Hennem who is on-loan from Inverness Caley Thistle scored the winner for them in the Scottish Youth Cup on Friday as well.

“I think there is a pathway for these young players to develop if they come into the Highland League.

“For clubs like ourselves we get the benefit of having these players who are good prospects and they help our team.

“And alongside that we try to help them improve and make the step up, I see it as a win-win situation.

“Matthew is a great example because it’s worked out well for him and for Ross County and also for ourselves.”