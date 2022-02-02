Wick Academy could be without floodlights for the rest of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy chairman Pat Miller says they could be without floodlights for the rest of the season and could be crippled by having to replace all eight pylons at Harmsworth Park.

Strong winds last Wednesday brought down one of the Scorries’ floodlights.

As a result Academy are now in the process of arranging surveys to check the safety of the remaining seven floodlights.

If they are found to be unsafe then the Caithness side could be left without lights for the remainder of the Breedon Highland League campaign.

Wick have four home games remaining this season, the next of which is scheduled for February 12 against Fort William.

Miller said: “It certainly was a nightmare to be confronted with it because it’s not going to be an easy fix.

“We’re going to see if we can strip it down into its component parts.

“Unfortunately because of where it broke we’re trying to get surveys done on the rest of the pylons because they’re 50 plus years old.

“At this moment we might not have any lights for the rest of the season.

“We’ve asked the league management committee if we could play some games at 2pm or 2.30pm.

“We’re lucky enough that we’ve reached that time of the year where there is just enough light at 4.30-4.45pm.

“Our hope is that we don’t indulge on people too much, but we might have to play earlier kick-offs.

“But it depends on the other towers, it’s the safety factor for supporters because we have to make sure the rest of them aren’t going to fall down.

“If we were able to kick-off earlier and clubs were willing to do that it would be greatly appreciated and it would get us out of jam.

“But we’ll have see what the report is on other pylons.”

Replacements will be costly

If Wick do need to replace all eight floodlights Miller estimates the cost would be somewhere between £60,000 and £80,000.

Having spent £30,000 last year on drainage trying to find the funds to replace their floodlights could cripple the Scorries.

Miller added: “I’m reckoning it could be £8000-£10,000 per pylon so you’re looking at £60.000 plus potentially.

“We’ve only been discussing it locally just now, but I’m sure there are companies in Scotland that are specialised in this type of operation.

“The hard part is that we spent £30,000 on drainage last year and as a result the coffers are empty.

“We don’t know how we would fund this and it’s something as a committee we have to discuss.

“It would bring us to our knees if we had to replace all the floodlights and that’s a scenario we don’t want.”

Hopes for a positive outcome

If the remaining seven floodlights at Harmsworth Park are found to be safe then Miller believes Wick would be able to play under lights again this season.

He said: “Our lights are quite good and we haven’t put the power on to see how dark it would be in the corner.

“But if we get the all clear we will put them on and see how dark it is and if we would need temporary lighting.

“It’s funny how things turn out because I was speaking to Andy Troup when Keith were up a few weeks ago.

“They had a floodlight come down in November and I was sympathising with Andy never thinking I’d be in the same boat so soon after.”