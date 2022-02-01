Highland League: Nairn County midfielder Gussie Dey signs contract extension until 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Nairn County midfielder Gussie Dey signs contract extension until 2023

By Sophie Goodwin
February 1, 2022, 9:10 pm
Nairn's Gussie Dey, left, has signed a contract extension with the club. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Nairn's Gussie Dey, left, has signed a contract extension with the club. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Nairn County have agreed a contract extension with Gussie Dey which will see him stay at Station Park until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Dey has extended at his stay at the club having first signed three-and-a-half years ago when he joined from Lowland League side Stirling University.

The midfielder, who came through the youth ranks with Inverness Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin, has made a total of 44 appearances and has scored three times while at Nairn.

The club’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “Gus is a player with great technical attributes which fit in with the way the manager wants the team to play.

“He has not always been a first pick in his time with us but he has worked hard at his game and always shows a great attitude.

“I think this season will turn out to be Gussie’s most productive with us so far.

Dey celebrates scoring against Turriff United.

“He has already scored more goals than in any other season having scored in our wins away at Turriff United and Deveronvale and he is on course to make more appearances than in any of his previous seasons too.

“Even when we have had players returning from injury in recent weeks, Gus has kept his place in the team and that is all credit to him and his level of performance when called upon and I am sure he will be doing all he can to remain a part of the plans.”

Dey is the third Nairn player to sign a contract extension in recent days, as John Treasurer and Callum Maclean also agreed new deals that will run until the end of next season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal