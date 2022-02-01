Highland League: Nairn County midfielder Gussie Dey signs contract extension until 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County have agreed a contract extension with Gussie Dey which will see him stay at Station Park until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Dey has extended at his stay at the club having first signed three-and-a-half years ago when he joined from Lowland League side Stirling University.

The midfielder, who came through the youth ranks with Inverness Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin, has made a total of 44 appearances and has scored three times while at Nairn.

The club’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “Gus is a player with great technical attributes which fit in with the way the manager wants the team to play.

“He has not always been a first pick in his time with us but he has worked hard at his game and always shows a great attitude.

“I think this season will turn out to be Gussie’s most productive with us so far.

“He has already scored more goals than in any other season having scored in our wins away at Turriff United and Deveronvale and he is on course to make more appearances than in any of his previous seasons too.

“Even when we have had players returning from injury in recent weeks, Gus has kept his place in the team and that is all credit to him and his level of performance when called upon and I am sure he will be doing all he can to remain a part of the plans.”

Dey is the third Nairn player to sign a contract extension in recent days, as John Treasurer and Callum Maclean also agreed new deals that will run until the end of next season.

Tonight Gussie Dey has agreed a new contract to 2023 👍 Full story 👇https://t.co/2Hpl9z7Itw pic.twitter.com/81I1KonkZ2 — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) February 1, 2022