New signing Kane Davies can impress for Forres Mechanics

By Callum Law
February 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kane Davies, left, has joined Forres Mechanics
Kane Davies, left, has joined Forres Mechanics

Steven MacDonald believes new signing Kane Davies has a bright future with Forres Mechanics.

The midfielder has joined the Can-Cans from Rothes on a contract until the summer of 2024.

Davies, 18, came through the youth ranks at Inverness Caley Thistle before joining Rothes and this season he has spent time on loan at Strathspey Thistle.

Forres manager MacDonald believes the teenager can realise his potential at Mosset Park.

He said: “Kane’s a young player that came through the Caley Thistle youth process and he’s got the hunger and desire to improve as a player.

“He’ll definitely add plenty to our squad. He’s good on the ball and has plenty of energy.

“Kane is the sort of player we’re looking to attract to the club.

“Thankfully we managed to come to an agreement to allow him to join us now because he was out of contract at the end of the season.

“It’s good to have him joining just now and he adds quality to the squad.

“We want to work with players that are keen to get on and we want to help them develop.”

More recruits could be on the way

Davies is first addition MacDonald has made to the Forres squad since replacing Gordon Connelly as manager last week.

He is still keen to further bolster his options and added: “It’s about trying to add quality to the squad and we also need the right types of players.

“We want guys who are willing to listen and try to get better, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“We’re trying to work hard with the squad we’ve got at the moment, but any players that can improve the squad we’ll try to bring in.

“Hopefully that will be the case with Kane that he can help the team and we can help him.”

