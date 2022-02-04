Lilywhites’ players hitting new heights with trio able to expand session limits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clach under-14s coach Gavin Walker insists getting a former Chelsea and Brighton trainer on board has raised the bar as the sides roared to title glory.

Winning all 13 games led to the young Lilywhites clinching the SYFA Moray Firth Under-14 Youth Development League (West Section) and, from next week, they face the cream of the east in the shape of Elgin Blacks and Elgin Whites, Forres and Buckie – home and away.

Huge congratulations to our U14's who yesterday clinched their league section. They went through the whole campaign undefeated.

Well done to the players, parents and the coaches.

Walker and fellow coach Drew Martin this season were thrilled that Kojo Agyei (known as Adj) agreed to help train the team and set them homework at a new level.

More than 30 youths gaining benefits

Walker praised the boys on their success and insists Adj’s influence has made a real difference to what they, as a trio, can deliver.

He said: “It really is all about the players. The parents put a lot in as well to support us.

“The start of this year, with the way the age groups worked out, we merged two age groups, the 13s and 14s, and we had 34 kids, which was quite a task.

“But that’s the big plus for us, with Adj coming in, that’s allowed us to keep that number of kids. We could not have done that without having him as a coach. We’re able to provide the quality of training we wouldn’t have been able to do without Adj.

“He’s come in from a far higher level than myself and Drew, who have been involved for a long time at local level. It’s great he’s come in and set such high standards.

“As a coaching team, that’s been a big driver in terms of what has been achieved this season.”

Settled coaches making a difference

Walker is thrilled to have seen young footballers rise from primary school age to teens so seamlessly and he feels having a third coach of Adj’s quality has made a massive difference.

He said: “I have been involved with Clach for a number of years now and my son, Ryan, plays for the under-14s. The majority of the squad have come all the way through the age groups, starting from primary three since I started, so it’s good.

“A lot of coaches and a lot of people have put plenty of time in over the years to see the groups progress year on year and keep the boys playing.

“It’s been great for us to get a settled coaching team in place. I have been doing it with the help of parents and other coaches, but it’s a great help to have more than a couple of people doing it.

“It allows us to split up and, for example, for us to work just with the goalkeepers and do fitness and drills.

“The three of us work hard as a coaching team and it’s great for the boys to have three guys who are dedicated. It’s all done voluntarily and it’s about our love for the game.”

Boosted by Merkinch facilities

With sparse resources to work with, it was only getting the use of Merkinch Primary which has helped the group, although one midweek session and then matchdays has been all they’ve been used to as they went for glory.

Walker added: “We have done this with limited facilities. We only get to train the boys for a 90-minute session during the week then the game itself.

“Our time with the group is limited, so although we do have fun, we also have to put the hard yards in and the boys certainly do that.

“From August until October, we trained at Culloden pitches and it was almost a case of jumpers for goalposts.

“It is difficult in Inverness to get facilities but Clach have secured us Merkinch Primary for the winter months, which is great. Having the astroturf pitch has made a massive difference.

“We have done it all under difficult circumstances, which makes the achievements all the more impressive.”