Buckie Thistle go top of Highland League on goal difference after Fraserburgh victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle came from behind to defeat Fraserburgh 3-1 and go to the top of the Breedon Highland League on goal difference.

Paul Campbell’s first half penalty put the Broch – who finished with 10 men after captain Willie West was sent off – ahead.

But the Jags secured victory with goals from Sam Urquhart, Sam Pugh and Andrew MacAskill.

The result means both sides have 55 points, but Buckie sit top courtesy of their superior goal difference – although Fraserburgh do still have a game in hand.

Jags start on top

It was the visitors who had the first effort with Sam Morrison scooping a half-volley over after MacAskill’s free-kick dropped for him.

Playing down the slope in the first half, it was Buckie who started the game better, winning second balls in midfield and trying to pen Fraserburgh in.

In the 17th minute, the Jags threatened again with MacAskill working a short free-kick to Max Barry. The midfielder’s cross to the back post was met by Jack Murray, but goalkeeper Paul Leask kept the header out.

Shortly afterwards, MacAskill picked out Murray with a free-kick from the left, but the defender’s header ballooned over the crossbar.

Leask was called into action again in the 26th minute to tip away Barry’s curling free-kick from 20 yards.

Such an important game was always going to be fiercely contested and that resulted in referee Dan McFarlane dishing out a flurry of yellow cards in the space of 15 first half minutes.

Lewis Duncan, Bryan Hay and West were booked for the Broch and the Jags’ Pugh and Kevin Fraser also had their names taken.

Fraserburgh were seldom seen as an attacking force in the first period, but they took the lead four minutes before half-time.

Ross Aitken surged forward from right-back and played a ball in behind for Campbell, who had his heels clipped by Murray just inside the area.

Ref McFarlane pointed to the penalty spot and Campbell confidently slotted into the right corner from 12 yards with goalkeeper Kevin Main going the wrong way.

Visitors equalise

Early in the second half, Fraserburgh almost had an opening with Campbell’s flick releasing Sean Butcher on the right side of the area, but he couldn’t pick anyone out with his cross.

At the other end, the influential MacAskill teed up Barry, but Leask was out quickly to narrow the angle and block the shot.

In the 53rd minute, the Broch were appealing for a second penalty. Scott Barbour sent the ball in behind and it was a race between Duncan and Shaun Wood to get to it.

As the players went shoulder to shoulder, Duncan went down, but McFarlane waved play on.

On 62 minutes, Buckie equalised with Urquhart scrambling the ball home from close range after Pugh’s powerful strike from 25 yards had crashed back off the crossbar.

The game was again very much in the balance with neither side wanting to make the potentially decisive mistake.

With 10 minutes remaining, Fraserburgh were reduced to 10 men. Captain West – who had been booked for a first half challenge on MacAskill – received a second yellow card for catching Pugh with a slide tackle.

On 85 minutes, Buckie took the lead with MacAskill’s inswinging corner glanced into the right corner by Pugh.

And four minutes later, MacAskill sent Buckie top of the table by jinking beyond a couple of challenges on the right side of the box and lashing home.