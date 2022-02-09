Turriff United 1-2 Inverurie Locos: Harlaw Park side come from behind to deny hosts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United 1-2 Inverurie Locos: Harlaw Park side come from behind to deny hosts

By Dave Edwards
February 9, 2022, 10:29 pm
Richard Hastings' side were made to work for the win.
Inverurie Locos edged out a battling Turriff United outfit in a highly entertaining 90 minutes at the Haughs last night.

The result sees Locos consolidate fifth spot in the Highland League table with Turriff, somewhat unluckily, still in 17th place.

Locos started strongly with livewire Robert Ward pulling the strings as the visitors pushed for an early opener.

In the 13th minute, United shocked Locos when Callan Gray gathered the ball wide on the left, cut inside and beat Sandy Reid in the visitors’ goal with a well-placed drive into the far corner of the net.

Turriff were right in the game and a superb ball across goal by Magnus Watson only just failed to pick out two inrushing attackers.

In the 37th minute Locos drew level when Turriff defender Dylan Stuart turned the ball into his own net when attempting to clear a dangerous in-swinging corner-kick from the left.

Just after the break, Locos substitute Calum Dingwall fired wide of the target from 25 yards and at the other end a poor clearance from Andy Reid almost created another chance for United but Mark Souter was on hand to nod the ball back to the relieved keeper.

Just after the hour Turriff were awarded a free-kick 20 yards out but Jack McKenzie opted not to shoot and his speculative chip into the box was easily cleared by the Locos defence.

With 10 minutes to go Turriff’s valiant effort came to nought when Locos’ substitute Ross Still, unmarked in the box, clipped the ball past the helpless David Dey from eight yards for what proved to be the winner.

Shortly after frustration got the better of United’s Liam Norris when he was shown a straight red card for pulling back Robert Ward

