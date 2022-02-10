Kevin Fraser wants Buckie Thistle to keep pushing after reaching Highland League summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle went to the top of the Breedon Highland League with a 3-1 win against Fraserburgh – and now captain Kevin Fraser is determined to stay there.

The Jags came from behind to triumph at Bellslea and moved above the Broch – who have a game in hand – on goal difference.

Skipper Fraser said: “We believed we could win the game and the manager told us to go for it.

“We want to win the league – as do a few other teams – but if we want to win the league we had to come to Fraserburgh and get a result.

“We’re not really looking at the league table at the moment, but we’re pleased to be top.

“There’s still a long way to go, but it was good to get that third goal from Andy (MacAskill) to go top, he has a touch of class.

“We want to stay up there and we’ve got another big game on Saturday against Brechin.”

Jags showed spirit

Buckie had trailed at the break to Paul Campbell’s penalty, despite dominating the first half.

Midfielder Fraser added: “I felt we bossed it in the first half.

“We were a bit unlucky to go in 1-0 down and I’m not too sure if Jack (Murray) has clipped him, I didn’t think so.

“But the boys bounced back, we said at half-time that we could still win the game and that’s what we did in the second half.”

Despite Buckie being on top Fraserburgh took the lead on 41 minutes with Campbell netting from the spot after having his heels clipped by Jack Murray.

Early in the second half the Broch were appealing for a second penalty when Lewis Duncan went down after going shoulder to shoulder with Shaun Wood. Ref Dan McFarlane was unmoved.

The Jags levelled in the 62nd minute with San Urquhart finishing from close range after Sam Pugh’s strike from 25 yards rebounded off the crossbar.

With 10 minutes remaining Fraserburgh captain Willie West – who was booked in the first half for a challenge on Andrew MacAskill – received a second yellow for a slide tackle on Pugh.

On 85 minutes Pugh put Buckie in front with a fine glancing header from a MacAskill corner.

Four minutes later MacAskill jinked beyond a couple of defender before lashing the ball into the net to send the Jags to the summit.

Broch have no complaints

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “The better team won and I don’t think anyone can argue with that.

“Disappointingly we didn’t turn up, there were wee flurries here and there, but nothing to match Buckie.

“We have to roll our sleeves up and get on with it because we’re still in a good position, but it’s exciting now.

“It’s still in our hands and we’re still in a good position. It’s maybe the wake-up call we needed and I’m hoping we react to it.

“I could make excuses but on the day we didn’t match Buckie and if you don’t match the opposition’s work-rate and desire you’re not going to win.

“Maybe we should have had a second penalty after the first one was given.

“The sending off was a sending off, I don’t think it impacted the game because we were second best at that stage.”