Wick hold on against Fort William; Formartine see off Strathspey; First half trio helps Rothes beat Lossie

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson was left with mixed emotions after their 3-2 win against Fort William.

The Scorries boss was happy with how his side played to establish a 3-0 lead against the Breedon Highland League’s bottom club at Harmsworth Park.

But Manson was frustrated with how the Caithness outfit finished the contest.

He said: “The performance was really good for 55 minutes, then we seemed to take our foot off the pedal and started sitting in.

“I don’t know if we thought we could just sit in and see it out, but our goals against column would suggest we can’t do that.

“Fort William put us under pressure and caused us problems and before we knew it they were back to 3-2 and we were hanging on.

“It was a game of mixed emotions, I was really pleased with the first 55 minutes.

“But in the last 35 minutes we were awful, but I’m pleased with the three points.”

Congratulations to Davie Allan on his 400th appearance for the club today, Davie marked his appearance with a goal and the man of the match award. pic.twitter.com/3e7hycKjNX — Wick Academy FC (@WickAcademyFC) February 12, 2022

Manson opened the scoring with a penalty on 33 minutes after David Allan had been tripped, and five minutes later Allan doubled the lead.

Manson had a second spot-kick saved by Mateusz Kulbacki early in the second period, before Mark Macadie finished off a fine move to put Wick three to the good.

But Yves Zama’s finish gave Fort hope and he struck again in the 84th-minute with a header to set up a grandstand finish, but Academy held out.

Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar said: “I thought the lads did very well. We travelled to Brora on Wednesday night and then had to go to Wick, and they did everything they possibly could.

“When you cover that much mileage in the space of three days, I can’t ask for any more from the lads. They gave everything, but we came up short.

“The performances have been good and the lads are working hard, so that’s all we can ask for.”

Formartine United beat Strathspey Thistle by four

Formartine United defeated Strathspey Thistle 4-0 at North Lodge Park – but boss Paul Lawson felt there was plenty of room for improvement.

Daniel Park’s fine finish from the right side of the area put the Pitmedden side ahead.

Graeme Rodger doubled the lead with a close range finish after an hour before Scott Lisle raced through to net in the 85th minute and Rodger added a late fourth.

Lawson said: “I’m happy to get the three points, but I think we can play better.

“In the first half, we were quite poor I felt. We were better in the second, but there is room for improvement.

“We were looking to get the three points and I can’t complain about winning.

“But we weren’t at it in the first half, apart from Daniel Park scoring a great goal.

“I was delighted for Graeme Rodger to get a couple of goals in the second half, because he deserved it for his performances of late.”

Strathspey finished with 10 men after Andrew Skinner received a second yellow card from referee Greg Soutar for dissent.

Jags manager Charlie Brown said: “We played well. It was a hard-working performance. Formartine deserved to win, but 4-0 was a bit harsh on us I felt.

“I couldn’t have any complaints with the sending off. The second booking was probably a bit silly from Andy, because he asked the referee if he was wearing a red and white top.

“For Formartine’s second goal, we felt there was a handball in the build-up and it was offside.

“It’s one of those decisions where, if goes for you then you’re delighted, and if it’s against you you’re raging.”

No rust for Rothes as first-half treble helps them to win over Lossie

Rothes showed no signs of ring rust in their 4-0 win over Lossiemouth at Mackessack Park.

This was only the Speysiders’ fourth game in the last 12 weeks, but it didn’t show as they swept to victory, inflicting Lossie’s first defeat of 2022 in the process.

Three quick-fire first half goals from Greg Morrison, Ben Johnstone and Allan Pollock knocked the stuffing out of the Coasters, before Aidan Wilson’s second-half strike added further gloss to the result.

Delighted Rothes manager Ross Jack said: “We were totally dominant on a stodgy pitch, even before we scored those three first half goals. We created a lot of chances and were very comfortable.

“In the second half, both teams created three of four chances. We took one of them and kept a clean sheet – we will take that and move on.”

Rothes opened the scoring through Morrison, who shot through a forest of legs from the edge of the box.

Johnstone made it 2-0 after beating a couple of players on the edge of the box and, a couple of minutes later, Pollock headed home a pinpoint cross from Ross Gunn.

After the break, with the wind at their backs, Lossie improved and might have reduced the deficit, but, midway through the second half, Wilson made it 4-0 from 18 yards to end any hope of a Lossie comeback.

When THIS doesn’t go in, you know it’s not going to be your day. 😂 More later. pic.twitter.com/c2YZ7fbwmi — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) February 13, 2022

Coasters’ assistant-manager Ian Campbell admitted his side had to improve after a disappointing first-half display, and said: “I don’t really think there was four goals between the two teams.

“In the first half we were shooting into the sun and against the wind, which made it quite difficult for ourselves. We were probably creators of our own downfall, as Rothes didn’t have to work too hard for their three goals in that first half.

“We were sloppy and lost three goals more or less one after another, but we got them re-focused and went out with the intention of regaining some pride by winning the second half. As it was, we had the best three or four chances and should have scored at least two of them.”