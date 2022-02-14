New Forres signing Cameron Hoath has bright future

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes new signing Cameron Hoath is one for the future.

The 17-year-old defender has joined the Can-Cans after being released by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Hoath played as a trialist in Forres’ 2-1 Breedon Highland League win against Keith on Saturday.

Boss MacDonald said “Cameron, Shaun Morrison who we signed recently and Scott Docherty were all released by Caley Thistle and have been training with us for a number of weeks.

“All of them are nice lads and have great attitudes, they’re more boys for the future.

“At the age they are they will improve as they gain experience in the future.

“They’ve been great to have around, Shaun did well on Saturday and Cameron and Scott came off the bench.

“It’s a signing for the future, but Cameron has been really good to work with.”

Docherty also played as a trialist for the Mosset Park side at the weekend and MacDonald added: “Scott is with Ross County Under-18s and has been playing for them in the last few weeks.

“He’s only 16, but he’s got plenty about him. We’ll keep an eye on what Scott wants to do because he’s a prospect for the future.”

Although he’s pleased to have added youth to his squad MacDonald is also still on the look out for some experienced heads.

He said: “Youth is one thing, but they’re young boys and along with that we need some more experience that will be able to guide these young boys.

“We’re a very young team now and we need some experience to help the boys along.

“But young players always provide a lot of energy and enthusiasm which is good.”