Martin Groat believes Forres are on the up as they prepare to face Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics captain Martin Groat believes they are starting to improve after a period of upheaval.

The Can-Cans face title-chasing Buckie Thistle at Mosset Park, although the game will be subject to a pitch inspection this morning.

Forres’ victory at Keith last weekend was their first since November after a frustrating run of results.

When long-serving manager Charlie Rowley stepped down in November Gordon Connelly was appointed as his successor.

But after taking one point from six games Connolly resigned last month with assistant Steven MacDonald taking the reins.

Midfielder Groat, 27, said: “It’s been a transition period from when Charlie left to the new management coming in.

“It took us a bit longer than it probably should have to adjust, but we’re starting to get there now.

“It’s always difficult when the manager changes because every manager has different ways, but we’re adapting to it.

“I think it’s starting to click for us.”

Experience not the be all and end all

Meanwhile, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart admits he doesn’t know if having title-winning experience will help them during the run-in.

Stewart guided the Jags to the championship in 2017. From that side the likes of Shaun Wood, Hamish Munro, Lewis MacKinnon, Kevin Fraser and Sam Urquhart remain at Victoria Park and Kevin Main won the league with the club in 2010 and 2011.

Thistle are level on points with Fraserburgh at the top of the table, but trail on goal difference.

Stewart added: “I hope the experience we’ve got can help, but you don’t know if it does because we won it when I had no experience as manager.

“Maybe lack of experience helped me in that situation. Everyone has got to win something for the first time.

“I remember when we won it there was no fear and we were flying and thinking we were the best team in the league.

“Maybe me being young helped because we just thought we were invincible.

“I hope the experience helps, but we’ve put ourselves in a good position and given ourselves a chance at this stage which is what we wanted to do.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League table toppers Fraserburgh welcome back Grant Campbell and Gary Harris for their trip to Lossiemouth, but Jamie Beagrie is offshore.

The Coasters have doubts over Logan Ross, Jared Kennedy annd Baylee Campbell.

Third-placed Brora Rangers face Wick Academy in the north derby at Dudgeon Park.

John Pickles and Harry Hennem miss out for the Cattachs but Josh Meekings and Mark Nicolson are back in contention.

Richard Macadie and Danny Mackay return to the Scorries’ squad, however, Alan Farquhar, Andrew Hardwick, Ryan Campbell, Sean Campbell and Brandon Sinclair are out.

Rothes travel to Turriff with Gary Kerr and Wayne Mackintosh injured and Iain Mackenzie doubtful, although the Haughs will need to pass a morning pitch inspection.

Nairn County v Huntly at Station Park is also set to require a pitch inspection. If the game goes ahead the visitors will be looking to bounce back from their midweek loss in the final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Meanwhile, the clash between the bottom two – Strathspey Thistle v Fort William at Seafield Park – was postponed last night because of snow.

Clachnacuddin v Formartine United at Grant Street Park was also called off because of the weather.