Two Breedon Highland League games postponed

Tomorrow’s scheduled Breedon Highland League matches between Strathspey Thistle and Fort William and Clachnacuddin and Formartine United have been postponed.

The clash of the division’s bottom two at Seafield Park is off because of snow in Grantown-on-Spey.

Tomorrow's game against @FortWilliamFC has been postponed due to a snowbound pitch. #StrathyJags pic.twitter.com/bsJc2CN2C1 — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Grant Street Park is waterlogged which means Clach can’t host Formartine.

Of the seven remaining games on tomorrow’s card pitch inspections are planned in the morning for Brechin City v Inverurie Locos, Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle, Turriff United v Rothes, Keith v Deveronvale and Nairn County v Huntly.