Fraserburgh edge out Lossiemouth to move three points clear at the top of the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh edge out Lossiemouth to move three points clear at the top of the Highland League

By Callum Law
February 19, 2022, 4:50 pm
Scott Barbour scores Fraserburgh's second goal against Lossiemouth
Scott Barbour scores Fraserburgh's second goal against Lossiemouth

Leaders Fraserburgh beat Lossiemouth 3-1 to move three points clear at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

With second-placed Buckie Thistle being out of action the Broch took full advantage to move clear at the summit with both sides having 11 games left.

Logan Watt and Scott Barbour gave the Buchan side a two-goal lead inside half an hour, but Lossie to their credit battled back with Ryan Farquhar’s spectacular finishing giving them hope.

But Sean Butcher’s late strike made the points safe for Fraserburgh.

Visitors make quick start

Fraserburgh made the perfect start by taking the lead after three minutes.

Barbour found save on the right and rolled the ball across the face of goal and Liam Archibald’s attempted clearance bounced off Watt and trundled into the bottom left corner.

A couple of minutes later Barbour played a one-two with Paul Young, but his cross-cum-shot was blocked.

The Broch had started strongly, but gradually Lossie played their way into the contest and got into the faces of the visiting players.

After 20 minutes the Coasters showed their threat on the counter-attack with Ross Morrison breaking clear and finding Ross Archibald on the right.

Archibald found Ryan Farquhar who spun neatly away from Kieran Simpson, but Bryan Hay got across to block the shot.

Scott Barbour celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Lossiemouth

Shortly after Ross Archibald’s cross from the right caused a scramble in Fraserburgh’s six-yard box, but eventually they managed to clear.

In the 28th minute the league leaders doubled their advantage. Referee Kevin Buchanan awarded an indirect free-kick on the edge of the area for high feet, although the incident appeared to be inside the box.

After Grant Campbell’s little touch Barbour’s strike was deflected into the left corner.

Lossiemouth had been disciplined in their shape during the first period, but other than a couple of forays they offered little in the final third.

Coasters respond

The second half continued in much the same vein as the first with the Broch penning their hosts in.

But just shy of the hour Lossie pulled a goal back and it was a spectacular strike.

A ball in behind forced goalkeeper Paul Leask to come out of his area and head the ball clear.

But it dropped for Farquhar who hit a first time volley from 35 yards and lobbed the backtracking Leask.

In response for Fraserburgh Ryan Sargent’s cross from the left was headed narrowly over by Watt.

Lossie’s goal had knocked the visitors out of their stride and the hosts’ tails were up.

But on 72 minutes Fraserburgh sub Sean Butcher slashed a volley over the bar from 18 yards after a lightning quick counter-attack down the left by Barbour.

Then another sub Paul Campbell headed straight at Oliver Kelly from Barbour’s looping cross from the left.

Lossie were right in the game until the 90th minute when Ross Aitken, Paul Young and Barbour combined on the right to teed up Butcher and he finished low into the left corner from 12 yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal