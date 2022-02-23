Highland League Cup: Teams find out potential semi-final opponents despite quarter-final postponements By Sophie Goodwin February 23, 2022, 7:37 pm Pictured are George Manson Highland League President, left and Grant Shewan MD of GPH Builders Merchants. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The semi-final draw of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup has taken place, despite the postponement of three quarter-final clashes. Brechin City’s home tie against Brora Rangers was the only scheduled game that went ahead this evening, with the three other fixtures postponed due to the weather. The postponed quarter-final ties will now be played next Wednesday. The full semi-final draw is: Forres Mechanics or Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle or Inverurie Locos Rothes or Fraserburgh v Brechin City or Brora Rangers Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Highland League Cup: Threadbare Brora Rangers defeat Brechin City to reach semi-finals Highland League Cup: Forres Mechanics v Clachnacuddin postponed Highland League Cup: Clach and Forres look to secure semi-final spot Highland League Cup: Rothes v Fraserburgh postponed