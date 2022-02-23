Highland League Cup: Teams find out potential semi-final opponents despite quarter-final postponements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The semi-final draw of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup has taken place, despite the postponement of three quarter-final clashes.

Brechin City’s home tie against Brora Rangers was the only scheduled game that went ahead this evening, with the three other fixtures postponed due to the weather.

The postponed quarter-final ties will now be played next Wednesday.

The full semi-final draw is:

Forres Mechanics or Clachnacuddin v Buckie Thistle or Inverurie Locos

Rothes or Fraserburgh v Brechin City or Brora Rangers