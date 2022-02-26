Huntly look for points not just performance against Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly manager Allan Hale wants his side to take a step forward by taking points against one of the Breedon Highland League’s big hitters.

Fifth-placed Brechin City are the visitors to Christie Park this afternoon.

Hale has been happy with how the Black and Golds have competed against the likes of Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers in defeats in recent times, but he wants to have something tangible to show for their decent displays.

He said: “Over the course of the season we’ve competed in games with the top sides.

“Against Brechin away we were in the game and contained them relatively well.

“When we’ve played Rothes, Buckie, Fraserburgh, Brora and Inverurie we’ve competed with all of them.

“The next step for us is to not only compete, but to get positive results and try to get them on a consistent basis.

“There’s a determination within our group to put in a level of performance which means we can be competitive against the top sides in the league.

“If you want to move up the table that’s what you’ve got to do.

“Inconsistency has been a problem, but that’s what happens when you’ve got a young squad.”

Hedgemen can’t afford repeat

Brechin travel north after a disappointing midweek loss to Brora in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Boss Andy Kirk added: “We can’t have what we had on Wednesday again.

“Our supporters come and watch us home and away and the bare minimum they need to see is the effort.

“The bare minimum I need to see is the effort, the enthusiasm to go and run and put your body on the line.

“If the players aren’t willing to do that then they’re not the players for this club.”