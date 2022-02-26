Huntly look for points not just performance against Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntly look for points not just performance against Brechin

By Callum Law
February 26, 2022, 6:00 am
Huntly manager Allan Hale wants to take the scalp of Brechin
Huntly manager Allan Hale wants his side to take a step forward by taking points against one of the Breedon Highland League’s big hitters.

Fifth-placed Brechin City are the visitors to Christie Park this afternoon.

Hale has been happy with how the Black and Golds have competed against the likes of Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers in defeats in recent times, but he wants to have something tangible to show for their decent displays.

He said: “Over the course of the season we’ve competed in games with the top sides.

“Against Brechin away we were in the game and contained them relatively well.

“When we’ve played Rothes, Buckie, Fraserburgh, Brora and Inverurie we’ve competed with all of them.

“The next step for us is to not only compete, but to get positive results and try to get them on a consistent basis.

“There’s a determination within our group to put in a level of performance which means we can be competitive against the top sides in the league.

“If you want to move up the table that’s what you’ve got to do.

“Inconsistency has been a problem, but that’s what happens when you’ve got a young squad.”

Hedgemen can’t afford repeat

Brechin travel north after a disappointing midweek loss to Brora in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Boss Andy Kirk added: “We can’t have what we had on Wednesday again.

“Our supporters come and watch us home and away and the bare minimum they need to see is the effort.

“The bare minimum I need to see is the effort, the enthusiasm to go and run and put your body on the line.

“If the players aren’t willing to do that then they’re not the players for this club.”

